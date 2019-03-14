MMH    Topics     Technology    IoT

I.D. Systems to acquire Pointer Telocation

I.D. Systems and Pointer Telocation have entered into a definitive agreement whereby I.D. Systems will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Pointer in a cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $140 million.

I.D. Systems, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise asset management and Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) technology, and Pointer Telocation Ltd., a leading provider of telematics and mobile IoT solutions, have entered into a definitive agreement whereby I.D. Systems will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Pointer in a cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $140 million.

Total consideration of $140 million comprised of approximately $72 million in cash and approximately 11 million shares of PowerFleet, Inc., a newly-created holding company.

• Combined business generated $131 million of revenue, including $72 million in recurring revenue and $14 million of adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2018 (excluding selected non-cash and non-recurring items)
• Approximately $3.5 million of cost savings expected to be realized within the first 12 to 18 months following the close of the acquisition
• Expected to be accretive to non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) in first 12 months following the close of the acquisition
• Abry Partners to invest $50 million in a convertible preferred equity investment that will be funded contemporaneously with closing of the Pointer acquisition
• John Hunt (Managing Partner) and Anders Bjork (Principal) of Abry Partners will join the PowerFleet Board of Directors at the closing
• I.D. Systems has secured a commitment from Bank Hapoalim for a $30 million term loan and a $10 million revolving credit facility, which will be funded contemporaneously with closing of the Pointer acquisition
• Combined company is expected to have over $20 million of cash on-hand and credit facilities at closing
• I.D. Systems CEO, Chris Wolfe, and CFO, Ned Mavrommatis, to lead combined company with Pointer CEO, David Mahlab, to serve as CEO International and as a member of the PowerFleet Board of Directors, Pointer CFO, Yaniv Dorani to serve as Deputy to CEO International
• Acquisition expected to close in the Summer of 2019

The combined company is expected to be dual listed on Nasdaq and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchanges under the rebranded PowerFleet name, and Pointer Telocation and Cellocator brands will continue as the international go-to-market brands.

Pointer Telocation is a provider of innovative telematics and mobile IoT solutions to the automotive, insurance and logistics (cargo, assets and containers) industries. Pointer’s cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, which has more than 275,000 monthly subscriber units, extracts and captures data from an organization’s mission critical mobility points, including drivers, routes, points-of-interest, logistics network, vehicles, trailers, containers and cargo. Pointer’s platform then analyzes and converts this data into actionable intelligence optimizing customers’ assets and improving profitability. Pointer’s technology is currently deployed in approximately three million light and heavy commercial vehicles across 80 countries.


