IAM Robotics introduces a groundbreaking AMR

On Monday at ProMatDX, IAM Robotics revealed its new midline autonomous mobile robot (AMR), known as the Bolt. Designed for manufacturing and warehouse environments, the AMR offers users a variety of high-tech features.

First, it uses 360-degree vision, along with a combination of advanced sensors and direct-drive wheel motors, to ensure users’ safety. And second, it is powerful, and it has a patented hot swap battery that’s three times the size of typical AMRs. The battery, which can be changed by one person in 10 seconds or less, also offers users up to 20 hours of runtime.

Entirely autonomous, it is also compatible with conveyor and materials handling systems, and it can be effortlessly scaled for applications of any size.

“Bolt is a different kind of AMR,” said Tom Galluzzo, founder and CEO of IAM Robotics. “It’s equipped for adaptability, designed with smarter safety and has unmatched power and efficiency.”



