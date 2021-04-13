MMH    Topics     Technology    Robotics

IAM Robotics introduces a groundbreaking AMR

Kristin Fornal, IAM Robotics’ senior director of marketing, explains the combination of sensors that are used on the Bolt for safety, mapping and obstacle detection.

By

On Monday at ProMatDX, IAM Robotics revealed its new midline autonomous mobile robot (AMR), known as the Bolt. Designed for manufacturing and warehouse environments, the AMR offers users a variety of high-tech features.

First, it uses 360-degree vision, along with a combination of advanced sensors and direct-drive wheel motors, to ensure users’ safety. And second, it is powerful, and it has a patented hot swap battery that’s three times the size of typical AMRs. The battery, which can be changed by one person in 10 seconds or less, also offers users up to 20 hours of runtime.

Entirely autonomous, it is also compatible with conveyor and materials handling systems, and it can be effortlessly scaled for applications of any size.

“Bolt is a different kind of AMR,” said Tom Galluzzo, founder and CEO of IAM Robotics. “It’s equipped for adaptability, designed with smarter safety and has unmatched power and efficiency.”


Article Topics

News
Technology
Robotics
Equipment
AGVs
Events
ProMat
Automatic Guided Vehicles
Autonomous Mobile Robots
IAM Robotics
ProMat
Robotics
   All topics

Robotics News & Resources

Savant WMS and Locus Robotics partner on integration
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
Rockwell Automation partners with autonox Robotics
IFR: Robot sales in North American manufacturing up 12% in 2022
Talking Materials Handling: The state of robotics
Automate to return in 2024
Melonee Wise takes up new gig as Agility Robotics’ new CTO
More Robotics

Latest in Materials Handling

CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
Savant WMS and Locus Robotics partner on integration
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
Equipment leasing survey: April new business volume down 8% year-over-year
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
enVista joins Manhattan Associates’ partner program as Gold Partner
OTTO Motors unveils North American certified dealer network
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Chris Lewis's avatar
Chris Lewis
Chris Lewis is the owner of Innovative Written Solutions, a content development and editorial services company based in Troy, Mich. In addition to developing content for Modern Materials Handing, he has also written for a wide variety of companies, ranging from Golf Channel to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, as well as industries like engineering, higher education and workforce solutions. He can be reached at lewis.chr[email protected] or www.linkedin.com/in/chris-lewis-aa301b14.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources