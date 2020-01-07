MMH    Topics     Technology    Robotics

IAM Robotics to open state-of-the-art headquarters and showcase innovation center

The new 30,000 square foot facility will be located in the emerging high tech area of Pittsburgh known as Robotics Row.

IAM Robotics, inventor of the world’s first autonomous mobile manipulation robot, is excited to announce it is opening a new, state-of-the-art headquarters and showcase innovation center. The new 30,000 square foot facility will be located in the emerging high tech area of Pittsburgh known as Robotics Row, a stretch of land that has become a hotbed for robotics and technology companies along the Allegheny River.

The IAM Robotics Showcase Innovation Center will feature a distribution center environment where visitors will experience the company’s high tech robotic labor system in action. A robotic labor system enables businesses to offer a greater assortment of products without adding labor as it fills the automation gap in long-tail business strategy between legacy automation and manual labor. The company’s robotic labor system is powered by Swift™, the world’s first commercially-viable autonomous mobile manipulation robot (AMMR), which picks and transports products like a human.

“We chose to be in Robotics Row because of its central Pittsburgh location, the ability to showcase our solution, the proximity to Carnegie Mellon University’s National Robotics Engineering Center, and all of the numerous amenities in Pittsburgh’s Strip District and Historical Lawrenceville neighborhoods,” said Founder, Tom Galluzzo.

Galluzzo added, “This new location is going to allow us to dramatically ramp up our production capacity and development testing for new technologies. We’re embracing our solution by operating our robots at the same scale as our customers and showing a better way to fulfill orders with autonomous robots.”

IAM Robotics is designing the new showcase innovation center and headquarters now and plans to occupy it in the early 2020.


