ICWM group creates application photo library

The library is currently free and can be utilized to source casters and wheels for a variety of applications in the Industrial, Institutional and Medical categories.

The Institute of Caster and Wheel Manufacturers (ICWM) Industry Group of MHI has created an application library to be used as a reference guide for a wide range of applications.

The library is currently free and can be utilized to source casters and wheels for a variety of applications in the Industrial, Institutional and Medical categories. From Agriculture to X-Ray Equipment, this tool is a reference guide that hosts photos and links to various options for a wide range of applications. You can access the application library at [url=http://www.mhi.org/icwm/application-photos]http://www.mhi.org/icwm/application-photos[/url]

For more information on the ICWM Industry Group, please contact Anupam Berry Bose at [email protected] or 704-676-1190.

Institute of Caster and Wheel Manufacturers (ICWM) members are the Industry’s leading suppliers of casters, wheels, and industrial trailer trucks, platform trucks and towline trucks. They supply caster and wheel solutions worldwide and in virtually every major manufacturing and distribution sector. The association was formed in 1933. To learn more, visit mhi.org/icwm


