ICWM releases new standard

ANSI has approved updates to the ANSI ICWM-2018 standard, titled “Vocabulary, Performance and Testing Requirements for Casters and Wheels.”

The Institute of Caster and Wheel Manufacturers (ICWM) Industry Group of MHI is pleased to announce that ANSI has approved updates to the ANSI ICWM-2018 standard, titled “Vocabulary, Performance and Testing Requirements for Casters and Wheels.”

The standard, originally released as ANSI ICWM-2004 and updated in 2012, “provides manufacturers, specifiers and users with a common basis for evaluating the safety, durability, structural adequacy, and technical requirements for group-specific casters and wheels. The standard defines industry terms, specific tests, equipment/methods that can be used, the conditions of tests, and minimum acceptance levels to be used in evaluating these products.”

“ICWM formed a committee of technical caster experts to review the 2012 standard in detail.  Many clarifications were made to address open questions that had been received in the past.  Major changes to the standard include the addition of the section that addresses test standards for Business machine and shopping cart casters.  Another major change was the elimination of dynamic and impact test for Industrial casters with load ratings over 5,000 lbs., tests that are often not feasible,” says Natacha Smith, ICWM President and Engineering Manager of TENTE Casters.

The standard can be downloaded at http://imis.mhi.org/imis/ItemDetail?iProductCode=10012&WebsiteKey=7f58dfad-596e-4e29-84f6-33c278512f2b

The Institute of Caster and Wheel Manufacturers (ICWM) members are the Industry’s leading suppliers of casters, wheels, and industrial trailer trucks, platform trucks and towline trucks. They supply caster and wheel solutions worldwide and in virtually every major manufacturing and distribution sector. The association was formed in 1933.

