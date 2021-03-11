IDC’s tracker on printer market shows Q4 2020 growth for industrial printers

New results from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Industrial Printer Tracker show that the market recovery from the COVID-19 crisis continued in the fourth quarter of 2020.

“Every market segment covered by the Industrial Printer Tracker, from large format printers through packaging and label printing systems, saw growth in Q4 compared to Q3,” said Tim Greene, research director at IDC. “As the year progressed, companies resumed investments in digital printing systems. We’re still not all the way back to pre-pandemic shipment and revenue levels, but the market is clearly recovering.”

Label & Packaging printer shipments grew by more than 17% quarter over quarter in 4Q20 but declined 17% for the full year, IDC found. Large format printer shipments increased 12% over 3Q20 shipments worldwide. For the full year, large format printer shipments declined by more than 20% year over year.



