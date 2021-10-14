iDrive Logistics adds to its Fulfillment Network in Kansas City, Missouri

iDrive Logistics has announced that it has reached an agreement with Logic Warehouse in Kansas City, Missouri, to add their 51,000 sq. ft. facility to the iDrive Fulfillment Network. This acquisition is key to iDrive Fulfillment’s effort to grow to 30 million square feet in North America within the next 24 months, according to the iDrive announcement.

“Logic Warehouse is a fresh and extraordinary company that immediately attracted iDrive’s attention,” said Robyn Brunscher, President of iDrive Fulfillment.

iDrive brings decades of Logistics, Fulfillment, and Supply Chain Management experience to Logic Warehouse, as well as technology innovations, such as ShipCaddie TWMS, a transportation and warehouse management system.

Kyle Davis, Managing Partner at Logic stated that, “In meeting the iDrive Team and learning more about their knowledge and extensive experience in Logistics, in addition to the technology they have developed and how they manage both vendor and customer relationships, this partnership was a perfect and strategic fit for everyone.”

ShipCaddie TWMS and iDrive’s other technology will provide Logic’s customers with efficiencies and information to which they have never before had access to, according to iDrive. This technology will also free the warehouse management team up to focus on their customers, iDrive added.

Brunscher also noted that, “Logic has an amazing leadership team and Kansas City is an incredibly passionate supply chain community.”

Davis concluded, “Our long-term vision for our Kansas City warehouse was to expand nationally into strategic regional areas. This partnership in joining the iDrive Fulfillment Network enables that offering for our customers immediately in addition to partnering with an extraordinary company.”

The transition from Logic Warehouse to iDrive Fulfillment is effective immediately.

Based in Utah’s Silicon Slopes, software company iDrive Logistics offers SaaS-based transportation and warehouse management system (TWMS) software. Additionally, iDrive also owns iDrive Fulfillment, which currently owns one million square feet of fulfillment space and is expected to grow to 30 million square feet in North America within the next 24 to 36 months through mergers and acquisitions.



