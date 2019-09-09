MMH    Topics     Blogs

If it’s September, it must be Park City ….. Again

The 34th annual Material Handling & Logistics Conference is focused on the predictive revolution

By

Latest Material Handling News

Automate 2023 analysis: Simplicity and speed will further robotics uptake
What’s keeping the supply chain C-Suite up at night?
Lift truck computing: Practicality reigns supreme
Protective packaging roundup
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
More Blogs

If it’s September, it must be Park City. I wondered this morning how many times I’ve written that sentence while sitting in a room at the Canyons Resort outside of Park City, where Dematic holds its annual Material Handlin & Logistics Conference. It remains one of my favorite events and that’s not because I also serve on the planning committee with a really great group of industry professionals. I’ve been coming here off and on for about 15 years, and when it comes to education, career development and networking for anyone involved in moving goods and information about the movement of goods in distribution, manufacturing and order fulfillment, it’s just a great two days in a gorgeous setting in the Rockies.

Dematic’s 34th conference began today with overviews by Hasan Dandashly, Dematic’s president and CEO, and Bernard Biolchini, who was appointed EVP and CEO of the Americas just three months ago after having spent five years in senior leadership in Dematic’s operations in southern Europe. By the way, 2019 is also Dematic’s 200th anniversary.

Dandashly gave voice to what those of us working in this industry intuitively understand. “Technology is moving from nice to do to must do,” he said. “It’s no longer a choice to wait, and it’s no longer just about saving labor.” Instead, technology is becoming an automation imperative, and the key to optimizing operations to meet customer expectations and transforming the business model. “Industry needs have changed,” he said.

Dandashly concluded his remarks by highlighting Dematic’s priorities when it looks internally. The organization, he said, is focused on customer execution, which he described as operational excellence when it comes to designing and delivering solutions that work for its customers; innovation in its solutions; and after-market services to keep systems operational.

The automation imperative was repeated in two conversations I had with experienced operators at some brand name companies. At last night’s welcome reception, an executive from a department store chain described a project his team is undertaking in its primary e-comm fulfillment center. But, he added that it’s really a stop gap measure. “I know I’m going to have to build a new DC to handle our e-comm growth, and I’m just hoping that this will carry me for about five years,” he said. Another retail executive noted that labor savings was no longer the justification for automation: You just had to do it to keep up with the growth of the business, higher customer service levels and performing during peak holiday seasons. No one wants to be the grinch that steals Christmas.

In addition to discussions about automation, I was struck today by the number of attendees who said they were interested in learning about micro-fulfillment – the emerging trend of bringing scaled down versions of e-commerce fulfillment solutions into retail back rooms and dark stores. Dematic is unveiling its shuttle-based micro-fulfillment solution at this conference, and the topic is the subject of my cover story in the October issue of Modern Materials Handling. I think it has the potential to be the next frontier for our industry.

I ended this morning with an interview with Bernard Biolchini, which I’ll write about in my next blog.


Article Topics

Blogs
Automation
Dematic
Hasan Dandashly
Material Handling & Logistics Conference
Micro-fulfillment
   All topics

Blogs News & Resources

Automate 2023 analysis: Simplicity and speed will further robotics uptake
What’s keeping the supply chain C-Suite up at night?
Lift truck computing: Practicality reigns supreme
Protective packaging roundup
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
ProMat 2023 – Automation at a crossroad
Kimberly-Clark turns to EARL to manage order bunching
More Blogs

Latest in Materials Handling

Automate 2023 analysis: Simplicity and speed will further robotics uptake
CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
Savant WMS and Locus Robotics partner on integration
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
Equipment leasing survey: April new business volume down 8% year-over-year
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
enVista joins Manhattan Associates’ partner program as Gold Partner
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Bob Trebilcock's avatar
Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources