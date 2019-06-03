MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Packaging

IFCO acquisition by Triton and ADIA has been finalized

Valued at $2.5 billion, the transaction makes IFCO a fully independent company and follows Brambles' acquisition of IFCO in 2011.

By

Latest Material Handling News

Protective packaging roundup
Automated packaging lets opportunity flower
Sealed Air announces new corporate brand, SEE
EAM-Mosca announces Christian Wiethuechter as president and CEO
Reusable Packaging Association launches 2023 State of the Reusable Packaging Industry survey
More Packaging

IFCO Systems, a leading global provider of reusable packaging solutions for fresh foods, announced that today the acquisition by Triton and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) has been finalized on May 31, 2019.

The two investment companies acquired IFCO for an enterprise value of $2.51 billion. This makes IFCO a fully independent company, able to act flexibly and to offer the industry sustainable fresh foods packaging solutions.

Brambles, the former parent company of IFCO, acquired the company in March 2011. Since then, IFCO has grown to be the global market leader for reusable plastic containers (RPCs) for fresh foods. Today, IFCO has 32 subsidiaries around the world, which serve more than 320 retailers and over 14,000 producers in over 50 countries. The company operates more than 75 service centers and a global pool of over 290 million RPCs which are used in over 1.6 billion shipments of fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, poultry, seafood, eggs, bread, and other items from suppliers to retailers every year. In August 2018, Brambles announced the intent to sell IFCO.

On May 31, 2019, the acquisition of IFCO by Triton and ADIA has been finalized. Wolfgang Orgeldinger remains CEO of IFCO and is looking forward to the future: “We are very excited about the future and very proud to say that IFCO is an independent company again. This independence and the support by our investors will help to drive growth by expanding our customer base, strengthen the ties with existing customers, and enable us to act more flexibly to opportunities and challenges within the markets that we serve. I am sure that we will build on the record financial results we achieved last year. IFCO is well positioned for its future as an independent company. Since there will be no impact on our operations, we will continue business as usual and offer our customers the high-quality services and solutions they know.”

From both the financial and market share perspectives, IFCO is a strong business and a global leader in RPCs with a large addressable market and clear opportunities to capitalize on growth in the sector. In financial year 2018, IFCO generated revenues of more than US$1.1 billion and achieved a strong growth of 8 percent.


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Packaging
Equipment
Shipping Pallets
IFCO
Packaging
Pallets
   All topics

Packaging News & Resources

Protective packaging roundup
Automated packaging lets opportunity flower
Sealed Air announces new corporate brand, SEE
EAM-Mosca announces Christian Wiethuechter as president and CEO
Reusable Packaging Association launches 2023 State of the Reusable Packaging Industry survey
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023 registration open
Packsize, Walmart collaborate on packaging solution for e-commerce fulfillment
More Packaging

Latest in Materials Handling

CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
Savant WMS and Locus Robotics partner on integration
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
Equipment leasing survey: April new business volume down 8% year-over-year
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
enVista joins Manhattan Associates’ partner program as Gold Partner
OTTO Motors unveils North American certified dealer network
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources