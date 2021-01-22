MMH    Topics 

IFCO Systems names Candice Herndon president of IFCO North America

IFCO SYSTEMS is a leading provider of reusable plastic containers for fresh food packaging

IFCO SYSTEMS, a provider of reusable plastic containers (RPCs) for fresh food packaging, today announced Candice Herndon has been named president of IFCO North America.

“I am pleased to welcome Candice to the IFCO team,” said Michael Pooley, CEO of IFCO SYSTEMS. “Her strong leadership skills and proven track record in strategic planning, customer collaboration and innovation, and operational excellence make her the ideal person to lead our North American business. I would also like to thank Dan Martin for his great leadership and service over the last three years at IFCO. Dan has done an excellent job in improving the performance of the IFCO North America business and helping the business secure significant contracts.

Candice most recently served as Vice President, First Mile Solutions (FMS) and Key European Accounts, at CHEP. In that role she was responsible for the growth of Brambles’ plastic pallet and containers division in Europe. She helped develop new products and supply chain solutions that eliminate waste, risk and cost in supply chains.

“I am thrilled to join IFCO,” said Mrs. Herndon. “The company’s vision of an efficient, sustainable fresh food supply chain is imperative now, more than ever. I look forward to working with IFCO leadership, the North American team, our customers and the entire fresh food supply chain to advance that mission.”

Mrs. Herndon joined CHEP in 2006, serving in several key leadership roles, where she was responsible for strategic planning, brand strategy, customer value creation, supply chain solutions through collaborative engagement with retailers, and sustainability & regulatory affairs. Prior to joining CHEP, she worked for Accenture, where she performed strategy & management consulting services across multiple industry sectors and Fortune 500 companies.

She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) with a focus in Operations Management from the University of Georgia and an MBA in Corporate Finance from Emory University. She also participated in Executive Education Leadership Development Programs at the Centre Europeen d’Education Permanente (CEDEP) in France.

Mrs. Herndon reports to IFCO CEO, Michael Pooley, and assumes her duties immediately. She assumes the role previously held by Dan Martin, who will remain with the company in an advisory capacity until May 15, 2021.


Article Topics

News
Containers
Food and Beverage
IFCO
   All topics

