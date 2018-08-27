IFOY Award announces new startup category

Intralogistics startups can submit applications by October 30.

By ·

The IFOY award, seen as one of the most important intralogistics prizes worldwide, has introduced a special category in which newly founded companies can submit their innovations to the competition.

Whether shuttles, robots or AGVs, drones or freight bicycles, software or hardware, all devices and solutions used in internal material flow can be submitted by October 30. The only prerequisite is a prototype or a fully functioning application.

“An IFOY application is particularly worthwhile for startups. Whoever wins an IFOY or even just makes it to the final will be known worldwide from one day to the next,” says Anita Würmser, chairwoman of the IFOY jury. Nevertheless, it should not be easy to win an IFOY, given that the selection process is widely known as being one of the toughest in the world.

In December, a jury made up of 28 chief editors of leading international logistics publications from 19 different nations will decide which devices and solutions make it through to the finals. During the Test Days in March 2019, the nominees will undergo individually tailored test series, including the IFOY test protocol containing around 80 criteria and the scientific IFOY Innovation Check. The jurors and their advisory teams will travel to test the finalists before casting their votes.

The conditions of participation can be requested from the IFOY office at ifoy.org.

Click here for the application form.

