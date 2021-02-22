MMH    Topics 

In Memoriam : Chuck Leone

Leone was EVP and COO of Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas

By

With great sorrow, Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas, Inc., has formally announced the passing of its EVP and COO, Chuck Leone, who died of complications due to Covid-19 on January 10, 2021.

“Our company and the entire industry, has lost a great leader, mentor and friend,” expressed J.Y. Kim, Hyundai President and CEO.

Chuck Leone’s legendary career spanned over 50 years. Starting out in national account sales at Clark, he then moved on to greater achievements and responsibilities -  as Branch Manager for a Yale factory store; VP of Sales and Marketing at Nissan Forklift; VP of Sales at both GNB Battery and Jungheinrich before arriving at Hyundai, where he significantly grew Hyundai Forklift’s distribution network and overall business in North America. His career achievements reflected his great love and respect for his family, employees, dealers and customers. He lived by the motto “always do the right thing and you’ll win in the long run”, which he applied in business and was successful throughout his career. His hard work and dedication earned him the Hyundai Global Employee of the Year Award in 2019; an award he received with great honor.

“All of us who had the good fortune to meet Chuck Leone were blessed to know him,” said Ted Springer, president of Springer Equipment, current MHEDA Chairman, and Hyundai Dealer Principal “Chuck was an industry veteran who treated young sales and support representatives with the same kindness and respect he showed industry CEOs. Chuck’s sincere personality endeared him to those who met him. He was truly a global leader for Hyundai Material Handling and we will miss him dearly.”

Paul Farrell, President and CEO of Modern Group commented: “It is not often you meet a man that is the epitome of a businessman, gentleman and most importantly, friend. However, Chuck managed to do just that. He will be missed for his great big smile, calm demeanor and ability to connect with anyone in the room. Chuck has left an everlasting impact on the industry.”

Born and raised in Chicago, IL, Chuck Leone was a diehard Chicago sports fan with a love for a good Chicago hot fog or Italian beef. Chuck was childhood friends with Mike Dougherty, former Dealer Principal of Dougherty Equipment and they remained best of friends up until Chuck’s passing. “A dear and loyal friend, he had a remarkable way of connecting with people, and he will be greatly missed,” said Dougherty.

Chuck is survived by his wife of 54 years Toni Leone, his son Charles (Sharon) Leone and grandson Charles and son Christian. The family has established the Chuck Leone ’63 Memorial Fund to support Fenwick High School, his alma mater in Oak Park, IL. To donate online, go visit here, and make sure to select ‘Chuck Leone ‘63 Memorial Gifts’ under the I want to support section.


Article Topics

News
Hyundai
Leaders
Lift Trucks
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

JASCI Software partners with Tompkins Robotics
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
GreyOrange Co-founder Akash Gupta named as new CEO
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources