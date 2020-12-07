In-person ProMat 2021 canceled as plans power up for ProMatDX

MMH    Topics     Events    ProMat

After consultation with the MHI Board of Governors, MHI stated today that it as made the difficult decision to cancel its in-person ProMat event in Chicago in April of 2021. The MHI Board determined that due to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and the current state and local regulations, it was not possible to hold a live event for attendees and exhibitors. This will be the first time in ProMat’s 35-year history that the in-person expo has been cancelled.

However, because supply chains are more vital to global commerce than ever before, ProMat will continue to deliver the unrivaled solution-sourcing, education and networking it is known for through a state-of-the-art digital expo – ProMat Digital Experience (ProMatDX).

In April of 2021, ProMatDX will provide one digital platform where the industry can come together to find manufacturing and supply chain solutions, problem-solve, connect with their peers and learn the latest trends and innovations that will take their supply chains to the next level of agility and resiliency.

ProMatDX will provide not only sponsor and attendee interaction but also the ability to see equipment and system solutions in-action. This exciting, new digital experience will also offer cutting-edge streamed educational opportunities, including keynote and seminar sessions on leading trends and technologies from industry thought leaders.

“For 75 years, MHI has been here to serve this industry and to bring it together. While the on-going pandemic makes it impossible to hold ProMat in person in 2021, connecting the industry and delivering value to our audiences is still our top priority. MHI is harnessing all of the power of the MHI and ProMat brands to continue to deliver this value digitally in 2021. We will utilize the most advanced technologies to connect all our audiences through the digital experience platform ProMatDX” said John Paxton, COO/CEO Designate of MHI.

ProMatDX will continue to provide ProMat’s unrivaled manufacturing and supply chain solution sourcing with AI-based matchmaking, live video meetings, product demos and live chat. Educational opportunities to connect will include streamed seminar and keynote sessions as well as daily wrap ups and news and video interviews from the expo.

“Due to the pandemic, connecting the manufacturing and supply chain industry has never been more critical,” added Daniel McKinnon, MHI EVP of Exhibitions. “While nothing will ever replace the in-person ProMat expo, ProMatDX will utilize the latest digital event technologies to provide all our audiences with the unrivaled education, connections and market access the industry needs now more than ever to solve today’s unique supply chain challenges.”

April 12-16 will be the most important week of 2021 for the manufacturing and supply chain industry to power up their supply chains for future success.

For more information on exhibiting or attending ProMatDX visit promatshow.com.


