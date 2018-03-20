Inaugural Industrial Pack conference to feature live packaging tests
Free two-day event to include conference, exhibition, packaging award and live test demonstrations.
The April 4 launch of Industrial Pack 2018 in Atlanta, Ga., will feature several live demonstrations pitting leading packaging against leading performance tests.
To help packaging professionals understand increasingly complex legislation and testing procedures for both the US and export markets, live testing demonstrations will be held in a special feature area of the event. Packaging will be tested for strength and robustness using simulation and non-simulation performance tests accompanied by a live commentary. This offers visitors an opportunity to witness the performance of a range of leading industrial, transit (bags, pails, drums, bottles and labels) and protective packaging. According to event organizers, although common in pack testing labs such testing procedures have never before been conducted at a packaging event.
The Pack Testing Live sessions will cover processes such as:
● UN/DOT Testing a 4G Corrugated shipping system is tested to Certify for Transport per 49CFR
● Bags are tested to Certify for Transport per 49CFR
● Rigid pail / drum is tested to Certify for Transport
● Performance qualification to evaluate corrugated materials
● Bottles performance qualification
● Thermal Package Testing
● PHMSA requirements overview
● Labeling testing
Free to attend, Industrial Pack 2018 will take place in Atlanta, Georgia on April 4 & 5. In addition to the free two-day conference, main exhibition and Industrial Pack Award, the Pack Test Live sessions run on Wednesday April 4 and Thursday April 5, between 11.00am and 4.00pm. The overall event brings together key manufacturers, suppliers, speakers, buyers and leading experts for two days.
Click here for more information.
