Indianapolis to host first ever Made in U.S.A. trade show

More than 450,000 square feet of the Indiana Convention Center has been reserved to showcase American-made machines and products by 800 U.S. manufacturers.

By

Made in America 2019, the first-ever exposition and celebratory event solely focusing on U.S. manufacturing and products made in the USA, will take place at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, October 3-6, 2019.

With more than 800 exhibitors and 10,000 attendees expected, this four-day event will bring together the largest-ever network of industrial professionals, keynote speakers and conscious consumers for one common goal: raising awareness for the economic, environmental and community impact of American manufacturing.

“We are so pleased to announce that the inaugural Made in America 2019 show will be held in Indianapolis,” said president and CEO Don Buckner, Sr. “After meeting with several venues around the country, we selected the Indianapolis Convention Center for its facilities, which are second to none, and the incredible hospitality by Mayor Hogsett and the team at Visit Indy.”

“As a top convention destination, Indianapolis prides itself on being a city that truly welcomes all,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “We are certain visitors to downtown will find easy access to our thriving cultural institutions and bustling culinary and brewing scene, or perhaps enjoy the changing of the seasons during a walk on the Cultural Trail. The city of Indianapolis is ready to extend its legendary Hoosier hospitality to thousands of visitors this October for Made in America 2019.”

For this event, more than 450,000 square feet of the Indiana Convention Center has been reserved to showcase American-made machines and products by 800 U.S. manufacturers. While all exhibitors will share a commonality in their U.S.-based productions, the variety of represented product categories and industries will be incredibly vast, ranging from aerospace and automobiles to apparel and textiles. This event will truly be the most comprehensive representation of American manufacturing and production ever in its purest form.

The Made in America Kickoff Show will take place on Thursday, October 3, 2019. This night will include live performances by top-selling American billboard artists and keynote speakers. Friday, October 4, will feature the past, present and future of American manufacturing, with speeches by industry leaders and a celebration honoring U.S. military veterans who helped lay the foundation for American manufacturing. The closing evening event on Saturday, October 5, will be the first annual “Made in America Awards” to honor the American manufacturing tradition and to recognize the accomplishments of American production heroes, the heart and soul of homegrown manufacturing.

To learn more about exhibiting your American-made machines or products at this event or to join the movement to keep America on track to be the #1 manufacturer in the world, please visit MadeInAmerica.com and follow us on social media at https://www.facebook.com/MadeinAmericaCom/, https://www.instagram.com/madeinamerica_com/ or https://twitter.com/by_america.

To attend visit https://madeinamerica.com/event-attend/

To register as an exhibitor visit https://madeinamerica.com/event-exhibit/


