Industrial Pack 2019: Planning underway for March 2019 show

MMH Staff

October 4, 2018

The industrial, transit and protective packaging industry will gather again in 2019 after a highly successful inaugural Industrial Pack event in 2018. Industrial Pack 2019 will be held at the Cobb Galleria Centre in Atlanta on March 27 and 28, 2019.

After careful review of the 2018 post-event research and attendee feedback, the Industrial Pack team has a road map to exceeding the industry’s expectations once again.

MORE ATTENDEES FROM KEY ORGANIZATIONS

Industrial Pack 2018 hosted over 1,100 visitors from 23 states, 11 countries with 86% being the key-decision makers from their organizations. Industrial Pack 2019 is on track for a 100% increase in attendees. This will mean more opportunities to network and learn from colleagues across the industry.

EXPANDED CONFERENCE AND BREAKOUT SESSIONS

The Conference at Industrial Pack 2018 was in very high demand. Next year, there will be even more sessions covering a broad range of the industry’s most important topics. These interactive sessions will be lead by the top industry thought-leaders.

INCREASED NETWORKING OPPORTUNITIES

To leverage attendees and exhibitors return-on-investment and time, there will be more networking opportunities throughout the 2 day event. From coffee breaks, the exhibition hall, and conference sessions, to informal networking events like attending a Braves baseball game and a whiskey tour, there will be more chances to forge new and valuable professional relationships.

ENHANCED PACK TESTING LIVE

The very popular 2018 Pack Testing LIVE event will return in 2019 and will showcase both manufacturing and packing.

BROADEN INDUSTRIAL PACK AWARDS

The highlight for 2018 was the first annual Industrial Pack Awards. For 2019 we will open up the awards to the whole packaging industry. Call-for-Entries will be announced in mid-October.

For more event details visit: http://www.industrialpackexpo.com