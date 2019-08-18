Industrial Steel Drum Institute, ANSI release new standard

The Industrial Steel Drum Institute (ISDI), a trade association representing manufacturers of steel drum containers in North America, and the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), a nonprofit membership organization that administers and coordinates the U.S. private sector voluntary standardization system, released the newly issued ANSI MH2 – 2018 Standard.

The standard was developed by the ANSI consensus body to identify dimensional characteristics for free-standing steel drums and pails, particularly those used in domestic and export shipments. The 2018 standard is an updated version of the 2004 standard for steel drums and pails. The standard includes a glossary with definitions of terms related to the manufacture of steel drums and pails.

“Since our establishment as an association 75 years ago, our members have been manufacturing steel drums and participating in standard setting activities with various organizations such as ANSI,” said Kyle Stavig, chairman of ISDI and CEO of Myers Container LLC, General Steel Drum LLC, Container Management Services LLC, and North Coast Container LLC. “This standard is primarily a dimensional standard for the manufacture of free-standing steel drums and pails having capacities from 5 to 58 gallons. The dimensions for sizes and types most commonly used in domestic and export shipments are included in this standard as well as key construction elements.”

The ANSI MH2 – 2018 Standard is now available for purchase on ANSI’s website at [url=http://www.ansi.org]http://www.ansi.org[/url].



