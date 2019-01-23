Industrial Steel Drum Institute celebrates 75 years

MMH Staff

The Industrial Steel Drum Institute (ISDI), a trade association representing manufacturers of steel drum containers in the United States, Canada and Mexico, will celebrate their 75th anniversary in 2019.

In recognition of this important milestone, ISDI has created a special 75th anniversary logo.

“For 75 years, we have kept pace with evolving technologies in the industrial packaging world,” said Kyle Stavig, chairman of ISDI and CEO of Myers Container LLC, General Steel Drum LLC, Container Management Services LLC, and North Coast Container LLC. “We’ve welcomed innovations, like the fusible plug, which dramatically increases the safety and security standards for storage. Steel drums remain an industrial packaging pillar to this day and we are honored to play a role in their continued use and success.”

Formerly known as the Steel Shipping Container Institute, the organization had 26 founding members representing all North American steel drum manufacturers.

“In 1944, we started out with a different name and brand,” Stavig continued, “Our mission remains the same: to support and advance steel drums as an affordable, versatile, secure and sustainable packaging choice. We are as dedicated as ever to providing those in the industry with the resources they need to use steel drums, the most widely used type of industrial packaging for hazardous goods.”