Industrial Steel Drum Institute celebrates 75 years
Organization's 26 founding members represent all North American steel drum manufacturers.
Packaging in the NewsIndustrial Steel Drum Institute celebrates 75 years SencorpWhite names Corey Calla president Great Northern joins Amazon Packaging Support and Supplier Network Freedonia: Demand for folding paperboard boxes to grow 3.9% annually through 2022 Automated Packaging Trend More Packaging News
Warehouse ResourceIntelligent Vision-based Sortation & Tracking Systems Download this new "Making the Case" guide to learn how using intelligent, vision-based readers and sensors can capture the information you need to help address both external customer service expectations, and internal marching orders for efficiency.
All Resources
The Industrial Steel Drum Institute (ISDI), a trade association representing manufacturers of steel drum containers in the United States, Canada and Mexico, will celebrate their 75th anniversary in 2019.
In recognition of this important milestone, ISDI has created a special 75th anniversary logo.
“For 75 years, we have kept pace with evolving technologies in the industrial packaging world,” said Kyle Stavig, chairman of ISDI and CEO of Myers Container LLC, General Steel Drum LLC, Container Management Services LLC, and North Coast Container LLC. “We’ve welcomed innovations, like the fusible plug, which dramatically increases the safety and security standards for storage. Steel drums remain an industrial packaging pillar to this day and we are honored to play a role in their continued use and success.”
Formerly known as the Steel Shipping Container Institute, the organization had 26 founding members representing all North American steel drum manufacturers.
“In 1944, we started out with a different name and brand,” Stavig continued, “Our mission remains the same: to support and advance steel drums as an affordable, versatile, secure and sustainable packaging choice. We are as dedicated as ever to providing those in the industry with the resources they need to use steel drums, the most widely used type of industrial packaging for hazardous goods.”
Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!
Article TopicsDrum Handling · Packaging · Safety · Storage · ·
Inside Canadian Tire Distribution Center: Design for flexibility Continuous improvement in action View More From this Issue