Industrial Steel Drum Institute presents David Sovol with award

MMH Staff

January 31, 2019

The Industrial Steel Drum Institute (ISDI) recently honored long-time member David Sovol with an award recognizing his extraordinary dedication and leadership to the steel industry.

“Dave is a trailblazer in the world of steel, and I am honored to recognize his exceedingly superb accomplishments,” said Kyle Stavig, chairman of ISDI and CEO of Myers Container, General Steel Drum, Container Management Services, and North Coast Container. “For decades, Dave has been a leading force for progress and innovation. This award allows us to show our appreciation for the countless hours of dedication and excellence he’s put towards driving our industry forward.”

Sovol, chairman of the ANSI MH2 Accredited Standards Committee, has worked in the steel industry for nearly 48 years. Upon completing a Bachelor of Science from John Carroll University in engineering with a minor in physics, Sovol took the position of technical director at Republic Steel in 1971. He traveled the world during his time there to study new steel manufacturing technologies and learn new training techniques.

Sovol transitioned to be an active member of the Steel Shipping Container Institute for 15 years, where he also served as chairman of the organization’s Technical Committee for a decade. He joined North Coast Container (NCC) in 1991 as technical director. He held the title of chairman of the ANSI Standards Writing Committee in 2004 and wrote the existing ANSI regulations on steel drums and pails.

ISDI represents the industry before federal agencies and the U.S. Congress, acts as liaison with other industry groups and individual corporations, and plays an active role with international organizations, including the U.N. Committee of Experts on the Transport of Dangerous Goods. ISDI’s mission is to promote the common interests of its members through government relations, technical research, education and information exchange, media relations, and generic marketing programs.