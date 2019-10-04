MMH    Topics     Warehouse

Industry celebrates Manufacturing Day

Held annually on the first Friday in October, MFG Day helps show the reality of modern manufacturing careers in an industry that is vital to our economy.

The Manufacturing Institute, the education and workforce partner of the National Association of Manufacturers, kicked off a month-long celebration of modern manufacturing today on Manufacturing Day. Held annually on the first Friday in October, MFG Day helps show the reality of modern manufacturing careers in an industry that is vital to our economy. Today, thousands of companies and educational institutions around the nation will open their doors to students, parents, teachers and community leaders to showcase all that manufacturing has to offer.

“Our industry is growing and thriving, but we are facing a workforce crisis,” said NAM President and CEO Jay Timmons. “Over the next decade, manufacturers will create 4.6 million jobs—jobs that are high-skill, high-tech and high-paying—but 2.4 million could go unfilled if we don’t close the skills gap. MFG Day shines a spotlight on these opportunities and allows us to connect with the next generation of creators who will lead this industry into the future.”

Timmons will join South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Samsung Executive Vice President and Head of Corporate Affairs David Steel, along with local students, business leaders and community influencers at Samsung Electronics Home Appliance facility in Newberry, South Carolina. Manufacturing Institute Executive Director Carolyn Lee will travel to Greensboro, Georgia, to visit Novelis and tour its state-of-the-art aluminum recycling center. Novelis Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and NAM board member Dev Ahuja will join Lee.

“MFG Day aims to change the narrative around manufacturing. Many people have no sense of what modern manufacturing looks like in today’s economy. We want to connect with the future workforce—America’s students—and showcase the innovation and collaboration that drives manufacturing today,” said Lee. “MFG Day is an opportunity for anyone looking to join us on this exciting journey to get a firsthand look inside some of the country’s great manufacturing companies.”

First held in 2012 and organized by its founder—the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, International—MFG Day gives manufacturers the opportunity to address the skills gap, connect with future generations, update the public perception of manufacturing and ensure the ongoing prosperity of the industry as a whole.


