Industry night features awards and the comedy of Colin Jost

Join MHI’s staff and Board of Governors at Industry Night with comedian Colin Jost on Wednesday, from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m., in Hall B’s Thomas Murphy Ballroom on Level 5 of the Georgia World Congress Center. Tickets are $50 per guest, pre-paid at Modex Attendee Regis-tration between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Those who purchased their tickets online at mo-dexshow.com can pick them up at the same location by presenting an e-mail confirmation. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to the Material Handling Education Foundation Inc. (MHEFI).

At Industry Night, one lucky winner will go home with the door prize drawing—a Trip of a Life-time luxury package for four people to the location of his or her choice. The package is valued at $30,000 and the official door prize rules are online at modexshow.com/rules.

The evening will also feature the presentation of the 2020 Innovation Awards in three catego-ries: Best New Innovation, Best Innovation of an Existing Product, and Best Information Tech-nology (IT) Innovation. Separately, MHI will honor a supply chain professional and mentor with the 2020 Young Professionals Network Award.

While enjoying beer, wine and heavy hors d’oeuvres, Industry Night attendees will be enter-tained Colin Jost, a head writer for “Saturday Night Live.” He started writing for “SNL” in 2005 and has been co-anchor of “Weekend Update” since 2014. Jost co-hosted the special editions of “Weekend Update” that aired on MSNBC during the 2016 Republican and Democratic National Conventions as well as the primetime “Weekend Update Summer Edition” in 2017. In 2018, Jost and co-anchor Michael Che hosted the Primetime Emmy Awards. Additionally, Jost wrote and starred in the Paramount/Netflix film “Staten Island Summer,” based on his days as a lifeguard.

Modex 2020 is scheduled to be held March 9-12 at Georgia's World Congress Center in Atlanta.




