Industry night to feature awards presentations, entertainment from Jim Gaffigan

Join MHI’s staff and Board of Governors at Industry Night with comedian Jim Gaffigan on Wednesday, from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m., in Hall B’s Thomas Murphy Ballroom on Level 5 of the Georgia World Congress Center.

Response from our previous Industry Nights has been phenomenal, and people really enjoy the opportunity to fit in some additional networking and have a few laughs off the show floor," said George Prest, CEO of MHI. "Additionally, there's a lot of excitement surrounding the awards presentations and the door prize drawing, which this year is a 'Trip of a Lifetime' luxury package for four people, valued at $30,000." (Official door prize rules can be found at modexshow.com/rules.)

“Response from our previous Industry Nights has been phenomenal, and people really enjoy the opportunity to fit in some additional networking and have a few laughs off the show floor,” said George Prest, CEO of MHI. “Additionally, there’s a lot of excitement surrounding the awards presentations and the door prize drawing, which this year is a ‘Trip of a Lifetime’ luxury package for four people, valued at $30,000.” (Official door prize rules can be found at modexshow.com/rules.)

The evening will also feature the presentation of the 2018 Innovation Awards in three categories: Best New Innovation, Best Innovation of an Existing Product, and Best Information Technology (IT) Innovation. Separately, MHI will honor a supply chain professional and mentor with the 2018 Young Professionals Network Award.

In addition to enjoying beer, wine and heavy hors d’oeuvres, the featured entertainment for the evening will be from Jim Gaffigan, a Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer, touring performer and two-time New York Times best-selling author. The father of five, Gaffigan is known worldwide for his unique brand of humor, which largely revolves around fatherhood and his observations of life and food.

Modex 2018 is scheduled to be held April 9-12 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.

