INGENIUM launches Industrial Services Division

INGENIUM recently announced it has expanded its service offerings and launched its new Industrial Services Division.

INGENIUM provides a broad range of waste management services specializing in packaging, transportation, recycling, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, biological, universal, and radioactive waste. The company helps its customers manage their waste programs, maintain budgets, and meet regulatory demands while protecting employees, the community, and the environment. INGENIUM also assists in the process of reducing and recycling wastes to achieve sustainability goals while maintaining safety and service. With the addition of the Industrial Services Division, INGENIUM provides a necessary service for its clients and adds to its already extensive menu of service offerings.

“Adding Industrial Services makes Ingenium a complete resource for all hazardous and non-hazardous environmental needs,” commented Heather Johnson, CEO

“Our familiarity in working in hazardous and non-hazardous environmental spaces provides our customers complete environmental and industrial services,” added Scott Manuel, Industrial Services Division Manager. “Ingenium manages any type of industrial/environmental project and can be your turn-key solution.”

By upgrading its Southern California fleet, INGENIUM explained that its Industrial Services include:

● Roll-Off Trucks (Single Bin and Double Bin Units)

● Roll-Off Bin Rentals (20-Yard, 40-Yard, Closed Top, Open Top, FRAC Tanks, Dewatering Bins).

● Bulk Waste Management, Transportation & Disposal (including Vacuum Tankers and Vactor Trucks)

● Remediation Projects/Excavation/Contaminated Soils Clean-up/Debris Removal/Lead and Asbestos Remediation/Copper Remediation for Gun Ranges

● Industrial Cleaning/Pressure Washing/SCBA and Confined Space

● Onsite Technical Services, Project Management



