Innovations to Improve Labor Retention and Operational Performance – Lydia Voice and OpsWare

Date/Time
Thursday, April 28, 2022 2:00PM
Moderator
Roberto Michel, Senior Editor, Modern Materials Handling
Panelists
Gary Glessner, Business Development Lead, Mountain Leverage
Charlie Koch, Senior Project Engineer, Mountain Leverage
Javier Esteve, Senior Account Executive, EPG
If you’re among the majority of operations leaders who are facing critical labor challenges resulting from continued supply chain disruption, it’s now or never to find solutions that improve current performance while setting up your organization for long-term savings and success.
Join this session with warehouse experts who are leading the way with innovative voice and software solutions that will:
- Pull valuable data out of your WMS into actionable dashboards
- Boost your retention rates and employee satisfaction
- Incentivize workers to be more productive than ever before