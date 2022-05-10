InOrbit collaborates with Kärcher on integration for autonomous floor scrubber

InOrbit, a provider of a cloud-based robot management platform, today announced integration with Alfred Kärcher SE & Co., a leading provider of cleaning technology, to bring real-time observability, optimization and newly launched advanced operations capabilities to Kärcher’s autonomous floor scrubbing machines.

Kärcher is one of the largest developers of industrial cleaning equipment, with operations in 78 countries around the world. Its product line includes Kärcher Intelligent Robotic Applications (KIRA). InOrbit calls its cloud software a robot operations or “RobOps” platform in that the robot-agnostic software addresses observability, operation, orchestration and optimization of robots. InOrbit and Kärcher have worked closely together to support the KIRA B 50 autonomous floor scrubber, arriving at a joint solution for efficient monitoring of robot health, advanced incident management and the optimization of mission success.

InOrbit is introducing today Advanced Incidents, which leverage multi-parameter programmatic rules to enable the management of common autonomy exceptions and mission execution services, the company stated.. Extending the recently launched Configuration as Code support, a RobOps best practice, InOrbit’s platform can ensure that any issues that may result in degraded performance or service interruption can be identified, logged and in many cases resolved through remote interventions, promptly setting robots back on track, InOrbit added.

Kärcher has built their autonomous cleaning solution on top of the InOrbit platform, allowing efficient execution of cleaning missions with limited human intervention. From getting real-time data about individual robots, to managing the overall fleet efficiency through key performance indicators and ensuring full autonomy through advanced remote support, InOrbit has allowed Kärcher to focus on their unique differentiators, InOrbit explained.

Florian Pestoni, InOrbit’s co-founder and CEO, highlighted the strong alignment with Kärcher on the strategic value of data and a shared vision around providing cleanliness as a service. “Kärcher has created one of the smartest cleaning robots in the world. InOrbit extends this intelligence to the cloud, augmenting what the robots can do on their own and enabling a complete view of robot operations at scale,” said Pestoni. “InOrbit is helping Kärcher clean up.”

Marco Cardinale, Vice President of Floor Care Solutions & Robotics at Kärcher, praised the team and technology at InOrbit. “Kärcher is meeting the industry need to automate in order to keep up with the demand for verifiably clean spaces. The development of smart autonomous mobile robots like KIRA B 50 exemplifies our dedication to tackling these jobs. InOrbit is recognized as the leader in RobOps, and through this collaboration we can jointly offer the most advanced and efficient solution to our customers.”



