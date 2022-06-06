InOrbit launches Connect certification program

At A3’s Automate trade show today, InOrbit launched the new InOrbit Connect certification program aimed at making it easier for companies to connect robots to the cloud. Companies deploying robots to improve internal processes can add one or hundreds of robots to their InOrbit account with one click, according to inOrbit. Robot buyers also have access to a free, comprehensive robot directory, including InOrbit Connect-certified robots, the company added.

“Robots are the ultimate data-driven machines, yet it’s still hard for people to get the right insights from their robots at the right time,” said Florian Pestoni, co-founder and CEO of InOrbit. “With InOrbit Connect and the robot directory, we’re able to reduce the friction for end-users, who just want their robots to do their job, and robot developers can now focus on addressing the specific needs their robots were designed for. They can each get the data they need, whether it’s to drive operations, detect and resolve incidents, or make their product better.”

InOrbit Connect is a certification program to help connect robot developers and end-users. It removes barriers to getting valuable, real-time robot operations data across vendors, according to InOrbit. By connecting their robots to the cloud with a single click, end-users can access all critical operational data in one place regardless of vendor.

“Through our work with InOrbit, we are getting critical operational data on our smart autonomous mobile robot, KIRA B 50,” said Marco Cardinale, VP of Floor Care Solutions and Robotics at Kärcher. “With InOrbit Connect, our customers get the benefits of RobOps with minimum effort, gaining access to real-time, actionable insights that match their needs. As autonomous cleaning robots from Kärcher are deployed in environments such as warehouses and airports with other types of robots, InOrbit can provide an integrated view for maximum efficiency.”

“We are thrilled to be part of InOrbit Connect and to be listed in the robot directory,” added Lucas Jagodnik, CEO of Apelie Robotics. “As a startup in Argentina working on robotics solutions for specific local needs, we face many unique challenges. InOrbit Connect lets us offer our customers a complete solution for robot operations that’s on par with or above what the largest robotics companies provide.”

InOrbit offers a cloud-based robot management or “RobOps” platform. In combination with InOrbit Connect, InOrbit positions its platform as providing a single pane of glass for operating diverse and growing fleets while keeping each part of the ecosystem focused on what it does best.



