MMH    Topics     News    InOrbit

InOrbit launches Connect certification program

InOrbit's Connect certification program takes aim at making it easier for companies to connect robots to the cloud, and for removing barriers to getting real-time robot operations data across vendors

By

Latest Material Handling News

KION Group and Li-Cycle form battery recycling partnership focused on circular economy
ProMat 2023 attendance sets new mark at nearly 51,000 registrants
MHI announces winners of 2023 MHI Innovation and StartUp awards
Get ready for Modex 2024
MHI message: Farewell to ProMat 2023
More News

At A3’s Automate trade show today, InOrbit launched the new InOrbit Connect certification program aimed at making it easier for companies to connect robots to the cloud. Companies deploying robots to improve internal processes can add one or hundreds of robots to their InOrbit account with one click, according to inOrbit. Robot buyers also have access to a free, comprehensive robot directory, including InOrbit Connect-certified robots, the company added.

“Robots are the ultimate data-driven machines, yet it’s still hard for people to get the right insights from their robots at the right time,” said Florian Pestoni, co-founder and CEO of InOrbit. “With InOrbit Connect and the robot directory, we’re able to reduce the friction for end-users, who just want their robots to do their job, and robot developers can now focus on addressing the specific needs their robots were designed for. They can each get the data they need, whether it’s to drive operations, detect and resolve incidents, or make their product better.”

InOrbit Connect is a certification program to help connect robot developers and end-users. It removes barriers to getting valuable, real-time robot operations data across vendors, according to InOrbit. By connecting their robots to the cloud with a single click, end-users can access all critical operational data in one place regardless of vendor.

“Through our work with InOrbit, we are getting critical operational data on our smart autonomous mobile robot, KIRA B 50,” said Marco Cardinale, VP of Floor Care Solutions and Robotics at Kärcher. “With InOrbit Connect, our customers get the benefits of RobOps with minimum effort, gaining access to real-time, actionable insights that match their needs. As autonomous cleaning robots from Kärcher are deployed in environments such as warehouses and airports with other types of robots, InOrbit can provide an integrated view for maximum efficiency.”

“We are thrilled to be part of InOrbit Connect and to be listed in the robot directory,” added Lucas Jagodnik, CEO of Apelie Robotics. “As a startup in Argentina working on robotics solutions for specific local needs, we face many unique challenges. InOrbit Connect lets us offer our customers a complete solution for robot operations that’s on par with or above what the largest robotics companies provide.”

InOrbit offers a cloud-based robot management or “RobOps” platform. In combination with InOrbit Connect, InOrbit positions its platform as providing a single pane of glass for operating diverse and growing fleets while keeping each part of the ecosystem focused on what it does best.


Article Topics

News
Autonomous Mobile Robots
InOrbit
robotics
   All topics

InOrbit News & Resources

InOrbit launches Connect certification program
InOrbit collaborates with Kärcher on integration for autonomous floor scrubber

Latest in Materials Handling

KION Group and Li-Cycle form battery recycling partnership focused on circular economy
ProMat 2023 attendance sets new mark at nearly 51,000 registrants
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
ProMat Interview with Jim Lawton: Preparing now for what’s coming next
MHI announces winners of 2023 MHI Innovation and StartUp awards
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
Dealing with labor scarcity and overwhelming productivity demands? Robots may be your ideal solution.
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
More resources
 

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources