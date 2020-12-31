MMH    Topics     Technology    Software

Inside the Caleres distribution center: Right shoe, right place, right time

Take an inside look at the new Caleres distribution center.

By

Caleres, Inc.
Chino, Calif.
SIZE: 725,000 square feet. The facility is one of 5 buildings in North America totaling 2.4 million square feet
CHANNELS SERVICED: The facility provides case fulfillment for large retail partners and wholesale multi-brand e-commerce.
PRODUCTS HANDLED: Footwear and accessories
SKUS: 200,000+
THROUGHPUT: The system is designed to process 200,000 units per day
EMPLOYEES: 200
SHIFTS PER DAY/DAYS PER WEEK: 2 shifts, 7 days a week

Caleres’ new DC, one of two facilities in Chino, Calif., was designed to reduce costs and minimize labor in a tight labor market, by employing automation to take touches out of the system.

Check out the feature article about the Caleres distribution center.

Receiving and storage

Containers of floor-loaded product are received from the nearby port. Cartons are unloaded onto flexible conveyor and then palletized (1) in receiving for putaway into the reserve pallet storage (2). Putaway is system-directed and lift truck operators scan the pallets into a designated storage location in the pallet storage area.

Replenishment

Cases are inducted onto the conveyor system and delivered to the pick module (7) as needed.

Picking

The facility supports at least three channels, including retail store fulfillment; wholesale fulfillment; and e-commerce fulfillment for wholesale partners and e-commerce partners like Amazon and Zappos, to name a few. Within, the system was designed to support three picking processes:

  • Ship Without Packaging, or SWOP, are full case or full pallet orders that ship without any repacking,
  • pick-to-carton, or mixed case picking, to send to wholesale partners, and
  • direct-to-consumer orders for wholesale and e-commerce-related customers.

SWOP

Full pallets orders are delivered by lift truck to a consolidation area in shipping (3). They are staged there until a customer truck arrives and they are loaded onto the outbound trailer. Meanwhile, full cases for mixed pallet are inducted (4) onto the conveyor and sortation system (5) and sorted to the mixed pallet consolidation area (6). Mixed pallets are built, stretch-wrapped and staged in the consolidation area until a customer trailer arrives for pickup. Case orders are loaded onto a parcel carrier for immediate shipment.

Pick-to-carton and e-fulfillment

Mixed cases and e-commerce orders are filled with a two- and sometimes three-step process. In the first step, full cases are picked in a pick module (7) and conveyed and sorted to a de-casing area (8), which is essentially a goods-to-person processing area. When a case is sorted to a workstation, an associate opens the carton, and places the required number of shoes on a belt conveyor that will deliver them to the next step in the order fulfillment process. If the donor carton wasn’t depleted, it’s placed on a center take-away conveyor to go back to reserve storage.

In the second step, associates create mixed SKU cartons. In this process, the warehouse management system (WMS) creates a wave of 2,200 orders, which represents the number of storage locations in a light-directed putwall area (9). A sliding shoe sorter diverts the shoes to a chute that leads to the right putwall location for that order. The shoes are queued on carton flow rack. When all of the pairs for a carton are in a location, a light alerts an associate that the order is ready to be packed. The system prints a bar code label for the carton and the associate loads the shoes into the carton.

Since these are wholesale orders, most cartons will be conveyed upstairs to a value-added services area (not shown), where the order will be finished according to the customer’s specifications. This is the third step. Once the value-added services are complete, the carton is placed back on the conveyor to be transported to shipping. Once the cartons have been automatically taped, scanned and labeled with a shipping label, they are sorted to the right outbound trailer and automatically loaded by conveyor in the parcel shipping area (10).

Single-line e-commerce orders are conveyed directly from the decasing area to consolidation, or shipping. Multi-line orders are conveyed to a smaller shelving unit area in the putwall area – but not included in the 2,200 locations in the putwall. Once all of the items for an order are in place, they are packed and inducted onto the shipping conveyor.

System suppliers

SYSTEM INTEGRATION & WAREHOUSE EXECUTION SYSTEM: enVista
WMS: Manhattan Associates
PRINT-AND-APPLY: ID Technology
BAR CODE SCANNING: Cognex
CONVEYOR AND SORTATION: Hytrol
AUTOMATIC TRUCK LOADING: FMH Conveyors (BestReach)
PUTWALL: Lightning Pick
PICK MODULE & MEZZANINE: Elite Storage Solutions
RACK: Interlake Mecalux
LIFT TRUCK: Raymond


Article Topics

Features
Magazine Archive
Technology
Software
Automation
E-commerce
Retail
WMS
   All topics

Software News & Resources

Swisslog’s SynQ powered AutoStore solution to enable omni-channel growth for Northern Tool + Equipment
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Online retailer Otto Group partners with Covariant to deploy AI robotics for its fulfillment centers
The Keys to WMS Vendor Selection Success
Software helps robots play nice
Ocado Group announces agreement to acquire 6 River Systems
GreyOrange announces Suneel Krishnaswamy as new CPEO
More Software

Latest in Materials Handling

Automate to return in 2024
Melonee Wise takes up new gig as Agility Robotics’ new CTO
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
Are you choosing lift trucks effectively?
OSARO and Geek+ partner to integrate robotic warehouse solutions
Hai Robotics adapts leadership structure to support its growing North American market
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Bob Trebilcock's avatar
Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
This AutoStore e-book provides an overview of the technology, configuration options and key experiences of AutoStore users.
Are you choosing lift trucks effectively?
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources