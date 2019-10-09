MMH    Topics     Technology    Data Capture

Integrated label software enhances accuracy, speed and compliance

Enterprise bar code labeling system replaces manual label data entry with bar code scanning, centralized label control.

By

Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Aspen Medical Products is a leading designer, developer and marketer of spinal orthotics for the global healthcare industry. To support continued growth, the company upgraded its labeling system to integrate with its enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, eliminate manual entry and ensure compliance.

According to Israel Lopez, planning manager for Aspen Medical Products, the company was looking for a labeling system that could better manage labels, not just design and print them. This was particularly important following expanded distribution in international markets. With its former labeling system, the company had to rely on manual lookups and operator entry to designate “country of origin” on each product label. This process was time consuming and error prone.

“With our former labeling process, we had a lot of production stoppages,” Lopez says. “Our IT labeling infrastructure simply wasn’t able to cooperate with our ERP system.”

The ideal solution would address current labeling issues as well as provide support for a global, multi-user labeling environment—more than 40 different employees around the world needed to access and print desired labels. The company also sought to efficiently serve a lean-staffed label design environment; four employees are responsible for managing labels for more than 350 different products.

The new browser-based, integrated label management system (Teklynx) is a stand-alone labeling system that could be integrated with the current ERP system as well as any ERP system the company might transition to in the future. Global users now print from a central source using standard templates housed and centrally controlled. This provides control over revisions and enables the company to push changes to templates without disruptions.

“In the past, when our contractors in China would make a label, we would send out label copy and ask them to generate a label using their own system and send it back to us,” explains Lopez. “This back and forth label creation and approval process could take weeks.”

In addition to improved labeling accuracy and reduced label approval time, the company has improved compliance with medical device regulations.

“Five years ago, we averaged three corrective actions a week due to labeling errors,” Lopez says. “Now that our operators simply have to scan bar codes, I haven’t seen a corrective labeling action all year.”


Article Topics

Magazine Archive
Technology
Data Capture
ERP
Labeling
Teklynx
   All topics

Data Capture News & Resources

Gather AI acquires software-focused drone inventory competitor, Ware
Maersk tackles flexibility and variability with innovation
Loftware appoints Jim Bureau as president and Chief Executive Officer
Loftware enters global technology alliance with Toshiba
Barcoding, Inc. acquires Procensis, Inc.
AIM welcomes 2023 Industry Group chairs
Survey: cloud seen as preferred deployment method for labeling challenges
More Data Capture

Latest in Materials Handling

OSARO and Mission Design & Automation partner to deploy robotic solutions
‘Steady’ growth of 5-7% forecast for global industrial robot market
Gather AI acquires software-focused drone inventory competitor, Ware
ShipBob adds Amazon’s VP of North America Fulfillment, Melissa Nick, as CSCO
Prologis acquiring 14 million square feet from Blackstone Industrial Portfolio in $3.1 billion deal
CoEvolution’s project with retailer Lotte brings its multi-fleet robot deployments to over 50
Hy-Tek Intralogistics named Exotec’s 2023 Global Integrator of the Year
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Josh Bond
Josh Bond was Senior Editor for Modern through July 2020, and was formerly Modern’s lift truck columnist and associate editor. He has a degree in Journalism from Keene State College and has studied business management at Franklin Pierce University.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
This nine-chapter e-book will offer you everything you need to know in a crash course on how to automate your packaging line.
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources