International Intralogistics and Forklift Truck of the Year finalists announced

Combilift, Crown, Hyster, Jungheinrich, Raymond and Toyota are among the finalists in a variety of categories.

The finalists for this year’s IFOY AWARD (International Intralogistics and Forklift Truck of the Year) have been announced.

The jury will send 17 products and solutions from 16 manufacturers from a field of 32 companies to compete for the best intralogistics products and solutions of the year.

The IFOY AWARD (International Intralogistics and Forklift Truck of the Year) finalists are:

as well as the start-ups….

All finalists will go through the IFOY Audit at the international IFOY TEST DAYS from February 6 to 13 at the exhibition grounds of IFOY partner HANNOVER MESSE.

In the IFOY Test, experts measure the key figures of the finalists in a standardized procedure. In the IFOY Innovation Check scientists assess the innovative value of the nominated products and solutions.

The Innovation Check is carried out by specialists from:

  • Dortmund Fraunhofer Institute for Material Flow and Logistics (IML),
  • Chair of Technical Logistics at the University of Dresden
  • Chair of Materials Handling, Material Flow and Logistics (fml) at the Technical University of Munich.

At the end of the IFOY TEST DAYS, jurors from all over Europe, Australia, China, Brazil and Russia will travel to the metropolis in Lower Saxony to inspect the nominated products and test them themselves.


