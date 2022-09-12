MMH    Topics     Technology    International Robot Safety Conference

International Robot Safety Conference returns in-person

Agenda available for conference and trade show running Sept. 27-29 in Columbus, Ohio.

By

Top industry experts from Amazon, FANUC, Honda, Procter & Gamble, Rockwell, SICK, Universal Robots, Zebra, and more will speak at the International Robot Safety Conference (IRSC), presented by the Association for Advancing Automation (A3). This year, IRSC will be back in person for the first time since 2019, running September 27-29, 2022 in Columbus Ohio.

The conference and trade show will cover key issues in robot safety and provide an in-depth overview of current industry standards related to industrial robotics, including conventional, collaborative, and mobile robot systems.

Registration is open online. A full access pass is $1,295 for A3 members and $1,395 for nonmembers. Registration includes access to educational conference sessions featuring more than 40 safety professionals, and the exhibit hall expo on Wednesday.

“Companies of all sizes and in nearly every industry are purchasing and deploying robots at a rate never seen before in North America,” said Jeff Burnstein, President of A3. “As a result, the International Robot Safety Conference is more important than ever for integrators, manufacturers, and end-users who need to make sure their knowledge of robot safety and risk assessment is current. This event is part of our association’s unwavering commitment to prioritizing the safety of workers as the demand for robots increases.”

New for 2022, attendees will learn about the updates to the ISO 10218 robot safety standards, the latest work on mobile robot safety, and the growing importance of industrial cybersecurity. IRSC will help businesses reduce risk by ensuring personnel are familiar with robot and machine safety as well as current robot safety standards. Industry leaders will provide real-world case studies and identify best practices on how to incorporate safety into existing and new projects.

In addition to ISRC, A3 will also hold the Artificial Intelligence & Smart Automation Conference in Columbus, Ohio, during the same week. The AI & Smart Automation Conference is a one-day event to help companies unlock the power of AI, with discussions on data strategy, advances in AI, robotics and machine vision, and AI-powered optimization and prediction.

Autonomous Mobile Robots & Logistics Week, scheduled for October 10-13 in Boston, will be co-located with The Vision Show, designed to provide the right solution providers, the right technology, and the right expertise to implement full automation solutions featuring AMR, logistics, vision and imaging systems.



