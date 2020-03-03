MMH    Topics     Technology    Automation

Interroll cancels appearance at LogiMAT

Instead of having a physical presence on-site at a trade fair during that period, Interroll now plans a virtual trade show on its website.

Due to unforeseeable developments in connection with the coronavirus, Interroll announced today that it will cancel its appearance at the LogiMAT, the leading intralogistics trade fair, scheduled March 10–12, 2020, in Stuttgart, Germany.

Instead of having a physical presence on-site at a trade fair during that period, Interroll now plans a virtual trade show on its website, [url=http://www.interroll.com]http://www.interroll.com[/url]. With this, the company said it will introduce new products and provide live demos as well as chats with experts from sales, products and services. Customers, guests and other interested parties will be able to enjoy the interactive online presence at the Interroll website.

“As a leading global partner at eye level for material flow solutions, we naturally value personal contact. Nevertheless, we also bear global responsibility,” says Paul Zumbühl, CEO of the worldwide Interroll Group. “We are now fulfilling this responsibility by protecting our employees and customers and offering custom-made alternatives to physical presence at LogiMAT while still maintaining customer contact”.


