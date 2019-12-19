MMH    Topics     Warehouse

Interroll distribution center miniaturized in LEGOs to illustrate material flow

Scale model includes pallet flow storage systems, carton flow applications, belt conveyors, belt curves and sorter with destinations.

By

In 2017, system integrator REMA TEC GmbH modernized WENKO’s logistics center in Baal, Germany, near Düsseldorf. Almost the entire Interroll solution portfolio was used for the expansion. For training purposes and to better illustrate the overall solution, an model made entirely from LEGO® bricks was created for the Interroll Academy in Baal.

According to a release, the model in Baal is proof of performance even for experienced logistics professionals. A total of 135,000 LEGO® bricks were used, and detailed rack levels with Interroll Carton Flow alone required 40,000 bricks. The model weighs more than 120 kilograms.

Click here to watch a video of the project.

Photos that bring you inside the model:
Visitor platform
Pick tunnel
Employee of the month
Cleanup in aisle 6
Sorter overview
Full model
Storage cross-section

Klaus Blumenschein was the project manager in charge for Interroll at the time of supplying the material flow solutions for the real WENKO distribution center and now also ran the project for the production of the replica model.

“We used the optimum scale of 1:40 here, so we were able to present the Interroll solutions used optimally with LEGO®. Miniature pallet flow storage systems and carton flow applications, belt conveyors, sorter with destinations and, belt curves have been recreated,” he explains. “This way, we can use the model to illustrate all material flow processes.”

Modular original – modular replica
The LEGO® model occupies a space of 200 x 150 x 55 centimeters and provides lighting in all picking tunnels and above the sorting lines. The project took more than half a year to complete and the construction itself took seven weeks. Pascal Lenhard of Berlin-based Brickmonster was engaged for the project and has already been successful with objects such as the Berlin Airport, the Giant Ferris Wheel in Vienna’s Prater and similarly ambitious LEGO® models.

The client, the Interroll Academy, and everyone else involved in the “real project” are delighted with the result. The model has been exactly adapted to the real WENKO project, but has retained the typical LEGO® character. If you take a close look at the replica, you will discover a great deal of attention to detail, as well as surprising and entertaining details such as a LEGO® pirate, a queen, and a cleanup in aisle 6.


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Technology
Equipment
Conveyors
Distribution Center
Education
Interroll
Logistics
Storage
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

KPI Solutions expands with a new Atlanta office
Manufacturing declines for the seventh straight month in May, says ISM
National Forklift Safety Day coming up on June 13
Made4net acquired by Ingka Group, with global software rollout with IKEA coming
Automate 2023 analysis: Simplicity and speed will further robotics uptake
CLARK Material Handling Co. names J. Michael Binnie as COO/CAO for North America operations
Savant WMS and Locus Robotics partner on integration
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Why Should You Deploy Autonomous Mobile Robots on the Factory Floor?
For managing material handling needs specifically, many manufacturers are deploying Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to improve efficiency and productivity.
Warehouse Insights: Tackling Space in Micro-fulfillment
AutoStore: The Right Technology & The Right Integrator
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources