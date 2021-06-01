MMH    Topics 

Interroll establishes new service organization

Following introduction in Europe, a corresponding reorganization for Interroll Lifetime Service to take place in America and Asia

By

Interroll is expanding its range of services to improve convenience for system integrators and end users, including an organizational and taking advantage of new spare parts warehouse, the company announced today.

Interroll is placing its services for new and existing customers, marketed under the name “Interroll Lifetime Service,” on a new organizational footing. The company states it has created a central service unit in Sinsheim, Germany, which is responsible for European spare parts and repair management, maintenance, installation services and training measures.

A central element of the new organization is the newly created central warehouse for standard spare parts in Ketsch near Heidelberg, which is operated by an efficient logistics partner. This is where over 90 percent of the operation-critical spare parts for key products and conveyor modules for material flow solutions based on Interroll’s modular platform solutions are kept. Its central location in Europe, direct connection to the major long-distance transport axes and proximity to Frankfurt Airport ensure a rapid supply of spare parts to European customers and users.

Depending on the respective service contract, delivery of corresponding orders is guaranteed within 24 hours. This also applies to the repair and general overhaul of products such as drum motors, special conveyor modules and key Smart Pallet Mover (SPM) products for which the central workshop in Baal near Düsseldorf and its decentralized repair facilities in the various European countries are responsible.

The new service organization, called “Global Lifetime Service,” includes around 100 qualified Interroll service employees in the European subsidiaries as well as certified partners who are responsible for providing customer-oriented support and carrying out the respective maintenance, repair and installation services throughout Europe within the framework of the central service unit in Sinsheim, the central warehouse in Ketsch and the repair facilities.

“Customer satisfaction is our top priority, so it is only logical to expand our services. With the reorganization of our service organization for system integrators, we are not only significantly increasing the efficiency and performance of our customer service. In addition, we are creating the basis for being able to develop and offer future innovations in the service business even faster,” explains Jens Strüwing, Executive Vice President Products & Technology of the Interroll Group.

The new service organization, which is set up as a profit center, will support new and existing customers with a variety of needs-based spare parts services In addition, installation and maintenance services— such as on-site commissioning, maintenance, inspection, repair and optimization of existing solutions based on Interroll technologies—will be offered. Moreover, online support for preventive maintenance measures and training services will be provided. Following its introduction in Europe, a corresponding reorganization for the marketing of Interroll Lifetime Service will also take place in America and Asia, the company stated.


