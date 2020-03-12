Interroll Unveils New Products, Platforms and Solutions

In an effort to supply operations of all kinds with efficient and flexible solutions, Interroll has introduced a new platform-based approach to its proven conveyor and sortation products.

Boxes are great for automated handling, but poly bags confound traditional solutions, according to Steven Leavengood, vice president of sales and service at Interroll Group. Even those who have found workable solutions for handling 6-inch bags now find 12- or 18-inch bags are used for more products to achieve dimensional savings. Add a dramatic increase in returns, and the results can be less than optimal.

“The No. 1 cause of automation downtime is not knowing what needs to be handled, or not designing the solution to handle it,” Leavengood said in a Wednesday press conference. “

Crossbelts are a much more forgiving handling technology, he said, making them ideal for applications with bags and returns. However, many crossbelt solutions have a motor in each carrier, meaning 200 control points, electrical connections and opportunities for failure.

The new High-Performance Crossbelt Sorter instead operates on a mechanical sortation principal. The crossbelt carriers run on aluminum profiles for linear sortation or steel tubes for horizontal sortation and are pulled by a lubricant-free rubber belt instead of drive chain. Once a crossbelt carrier reaches its destination, a pneumatically actuated plate makes contact with a drive wheel underneath the carrier. The motion of the carrier is thereby converted into driving the crossbelt. Running with noise levels as low as 67 dB(A), the efficient technology is easier and quicker to service.

“A very rudimentary maintenance team can service this technology, and the simplicity means a 6-month lead time compared to a year or more,” he said. “Many customers are not investing just for advantages, but out of necessity, and this allows them to address e-commerce at a faster pace while maintaining high quality.”

Because no motors and equipment are mounted to the side of the sorter, induction points can be more compact and reconfigurable. The system can support throughput rates of 2,000 to 15,000 units per hour, sorting goods from 0.1 pounds to 77 pounds.

With the launch of its new DC Platform, Interroll’s plug-and-play range of RollerDrives, controls and power supply units enables system integrators and machine builders to precisely meet customer needs, whether standard applications or smart Industry 4.0 manufacturing functionality.

The new Modular Pallet Conveyor Platform (MPP) is a combination of pallet conveyor modules (roller or chain) and specialized conveyors such as transfers and turntables. MPP offers full integration with Interroll pallet flow and modular conveyor systems.

Customers of all sizes seek to capture more data for operational insights and preventative maintenance. These capabilities have gone from “nice-to-have” to “must-have.” Interroll’s platform approach provides more than a hundred data points for conveyor and sortation systems, granting control to operations of all sizes and levels of sophistication.

Modex 2020 is scheduled to be held March 9-12 at Georgia’s World Congress Center in Atlanta. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.



