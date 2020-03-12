MMH    Topics     Equipment    Conveyors & Sortation

Interroll Unveils New Products, Platforms and Solutions

In an effort to supply operations of all kinds with efficient and flexible solutions, Interroll (Booth 3803) has introduced a new platform-based approach to its proven conveyor and sortation products.

By

In an effort to supply operations of all kinds with efficient and flexible solutions, Interroll has introduced a new platform-based approach to its proven conveyor and sortation products.

Boxes are great for automated handling, but poly bags confound traditional solutions, according to Steven Leavengood, vice president of sales and service at Interroll Group. Even those who have found workable solutions for handling 6-inch bags now find 12- or 18-inch bags are used for more products to achieve dimensional savings. Add a dramatic increase in returns, and the results can be less than optimal.

“The No. 1 cause of automation downtime is not knowing what needs to be handled, or not designing the solution to handle it,” Leavengood said in a Wednesday press conference. “

Crossbelts are a much more forgiving handling technology, he said, making them ideal for applications with bags and returns. However, many crossbelt solutions have a motor in each carrier, meaning 200 control points, electrical connections and opportunities for failure.

The new High-Performance Crossbelt Sorter instead operates on a mechanical sortation principal. The crossbelt carriers run on aluminum profiles for linear sortation or steel tubes for horizontal sortation and are pulled by a lubricant-free rubber belt instead of drive chain. Once a crossbelt carrier reaches its destination, a pneumatically actuated plate makes contact with a drive wheel underneath the carrier. The motion of the carrier is thereby converted into driving the crossbelt. Running with noise levels as low as 67 dB(A), the efficient technology is easier and quicker to service.

“A very rudimentary maintenance team can service this technology, and the simplicity means a 6-month lead time compared to a year or more,” he said. “Many customers are not investing just for advantages, but out of necessity, and this allows them to address e-commerce at a faster pace while maintaining high quality.”

Because no motors and equipment are mounted to the side of the sorter, induction points can be more compact and reconfigurable. The system can support throughput rates of 2,000 to 15,000 units per hour, sorting goods from 0.1 pounds to 77 pounds.

With the launch of its new DC Platform, Interroll’s plug-and-play range of RollerDrives, controls and power supply units enables system integrators and machine builders to precisely meet customer needs, whether standard applications or smart Industry 4.0 manufacturing functionality.

The new Modular Pallet Conveyor Platform (MPP) is a combination of pallet conveyor modules (roller or chain) and specialized conveyors such as transfers and turntables. MPP offers full integration with Interroll pallet flow and modular conveyor systems.

Customers of all sizes seek to capture more data for operational insights and preventative maintenance. These capabilities have gone from “nice-to-have” to “must-have.” Interroll’s platform approach provides more than a hundred data points for conveyor and sortation systems, granting control to operations of all sizes and levels of sophistication.

Modex 2020 is scheduled to be held March 9-12 at Georgia’s World Congress Center in Atlanta. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.


Article Topics

News
Equipment
Conveyors & Sortation
Events
MODEX
Conveyors
Interroll
MODEX
   All topics

Conveyors & Sortation News & Resources

E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
ABB completes acquisition of Siemens low voltage NEMA motor business
Douglas Manufacturing acquired by Rulmeca Group
Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association (CEMA) reports increased industry orders for 2022
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
More Conveyors & Sortation

Latest in Materials Handling

OSARO and Geek+ partner to integrate robotic warehouse solutions
Hai Robotics adapts leadership structure to support its growing North American market
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
Competing for the warehouse workforce of the future
Swisslog’s SynQ powered AutoStore solution to enable omni-channel growth for Northern Tool + Equipment
Interact Analysis: logistics and other new application scenarios key to cobot market success
April retail sales see gains
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Josh Bond
Josh Bond was Senior Editor for Modern through July 2020, and was formerly Modern’s lift truck columnist and associate editor. He has a degree in Journalism from Keene State College and has studied business management at Franklin Pierce University.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
An iconic American brand is partnering with DHL Supply Chain to build out a network to meet soaring demand. It’s also turning to flexible automation to optimize operations.
Top 20 materials handling systems suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
More from this issue

Latest Resources
E-book: Optimize Your E-commerce Throughput
Need to keep up with e-commerce throughput? This e-book can help you choose the right solution for your business. Learn more about what Honeywell has to offer and find the sortation system that best fits your needs.
Competing for the warehouse workforce of the future
The Keys to WMS Vendor Selection Success
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources