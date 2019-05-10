MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Conveyors & Sortation

Interroll's production capacities in Atlanta to double

Expansion will cost $11 million and add 121,500 square feet of floor space, including 15,000 square feet of office space.

Interroll has announced an additional plant is to be built next to the existing one in Hiram near Atlanta, Ga.

The company is investing a total of around $11 million in this expansion, and completion of the second factory is expected by the end of 2019.

According to a release, Interroll continues to see a high level of project activities in the Americas, with 2018 sales resulting in double-digit growth.

At the same time, the company is rapidly introducing new solutions to meet the market’s ever-evolving demands.

Important business trends such as increased automation for warehouses and airports as well as the rise of e-commerce continue to support the company’s positive outlook.

“We continue to see high demand for Interroll solutions in the Americas,” says Richard Keely, executive vice president of the Americas region.

“Because of this, we are preparing ourselves by raising capacities in order to ensure fast delivery times for our customers and end users in the years to come.”

The project adds 121,500 square feet of floor space, of which 15,000 square feet will be used as office space.

“Our extended capacities will allow us to further develop our lean and agile production and increase the level of automation in our factories,” Keely said.


This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business.

2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Today's robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
