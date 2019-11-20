MMH    Topics     Technology    Software

iOffice acquires ManagerPlus, provider of asset and maintenance management software

Cloud-based solution to focus on user experience in manufacturing, construction, government, health care, and other professional service industries.

By

Latest Material Handling News

GreyOrange announces Suneel Krishnaswamy as new CPEO
Blue Yonder research: supply chain executives turn to technology amid prolonged challenges
Loftware enters global technology alliance with Toshiba
SVT Robotics appoints Cole Heffernan as CFO to guide continued business growth
Addverb collaborates with Purdue University on smart factory
More Software

iOFFICE, a provider of digital workplace solutions, has announced the acquisition of ManagerPlus, a leading asset management software as a service (SaaS) provider.

With nearly three decades of asset and management maintenance domain expertise, the acquisition of ManagerPlus expands iOFFICE’s cloud-based solutions for the integrated workplace management system (IWMS) market.

“We are thrilled to welcome the ManagerPlus team to iOFFICE,” said Mark Peterson, CEO, iOFFICE. “With decades of experience and thousands of successful software implementations, ManagerPlus’ asset management platform not only bolsters iOFFICE’s suite of solutions, but it also advances our vision to simplify and improve the employee experience that drives enhanced business outcomes.”

For more than 25 years, Utah-based ManagerPlus has delivered scalable solutions to more than 10,000 asset-intensive organizations in the manufacturing, agribusiness, construction, government, fleet, oil and gas, health care, and other professional service industries. ManagerPlus is recognized as a leader in innovative asset and maintenance management, and its clients include Ulta Beauty; City of Mesa, Arizona; Goya Foods; Kyocera Precision Tools and Gas Field Specialist.

This acquisition, along with iOFFICE’s recent acquisition of Hippo CMMS, is part of iOFFICE’s commitment and strategic investment in providing customers with a fully connected employee experience. Together, Hippo CMMS and ManagerPlus will form iOFFICE’s Asset Management Division, created to offer customers a SaaS-based asset management solution that enhances the overall user experience.


Article Topics

News
Technology
Software
Asset Management
Cloud
Labor Management
Maintenance
Maintenance Repair and Operations
Software
   All topics

Software News & Resources

GreyOrange announces Suneel Krishnaswamy as new CPEO
Blue Yonder research: supply chain executives turn to technology amid prolonged challenges
Loftware enters global technology alliance with Toshiba
SVT Robotics appoints Cole Heffernan as CFO to guide continued business growth
Addverb collaborates with Purdue University on smart factory
Where is fleet management headed?
VDC Research seeks respondents for study into digital transformation of ports and terminals
More Software

Latest in Materials Handling

GreyOrange announces Suneel Krishnaswamy as new CPEO
Services economy growth continues in April, reports ISM
Sealed Air announces new corporate brand, SEE
Blue Yonder research: supply chain executives turn to technology amid prolonged challenges
Drive systems supplier maxon and MassRobotics partner to support robotics advancement
The Association for Supply Chain Management launches new technology certificate
Loftware enters global technology alliance with Toshiba
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources