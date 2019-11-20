iOffice acquires ManagerPlus, provider of asset and maintenance management software

iOFFICE, a provider of digital workplace solutions, has announced the acquisition of ManagerPlus, a leading asset management software as a service (SaaS) provider.

With nearly three decades of asset and management maintenance domain expertise, the acquisition of ManagerPlus expands iOFFICE’s cloud-based solutions for the integrated workplace management system (IWMS) market.

“We are thrilled to welcome the ManagerPlus team to iOFFICE,” said Mark Peterson, CEO, iOFFICE. “With decades of experience and thousands of successful software implementations, ManagerPlus’ asset management platform not only bolsters iOFFICE’s suite of solutions, but it also advances our vision to simplify and improve the employee experience that drives enhanced business outcomes.”

For more than 25 years, Utah-based ManagerPlus has delivered scalable solutions to more than 10,000 asset-intensive organizations in the manufacturing, agribusiness, construction, government, fleet, oil and gas, health care, and other professional service industries. ManagerPlus is recognized as a leader in innovative asset and maintenance management, and its clients include Ulta Beauty; City of Mesa, Arizona; Goya Foods; Kyocera Precision Tools and Gas Field Specialist.

This acquisition, along with iOFFICE’s recent acquisition of Hippo CMMS, is part of iOFFICE’s commitment and strategic investment in providing customers with a fully connected employee experience. Together, Hippo CMMS and ManagerPlus will form iOFFICE’s Asset Management Division, created to offer customers a SaaS-based asset management solution that enhances the overall user experience.



