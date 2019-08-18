IoPP joins the Association Partner Program at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2019

The Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP) has announced its participation in the Partner Program at PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 23–25, 2019; Las Vegas Convention Center), owned and produced by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies.

Visit IoPP at Booth C-1361 during PACK EXPO Las Vegas to learn about all the positive changes taking place at IoPP. Learn more about their recent strategic alliance with PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, network with industry professionals, check out the winning packages from the 2019 AmeriStar Awards and vote for your favorite in the on-site People’s Choice Award contest.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO, the year’s most comprehensive packaging event in North America, showcases the latest packaging technologies to help manufacturers improve operations and stay competitive. The show brings together 2,000 exhibitors and 30,000 attendees at over 900,000 net square feet of exhibit space from 40-plus vertical industry markets and nearly 130 countries.

“IoPP is thrilled to participate in the Association Partner program at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2019,” says Jane Chase, executive director, IoPP. “The strategic alliance that IoPP has forged with PMMI has already paid dividends to both organizations and brought together key packaging communities to strengthen the packaging industry overall.”

“The Partner Pavilion at PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO is a genuine endorsement from some of the leading associations in our industry,” says Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI. “Attendees and exhibitors relish this feature of our shows because it’s the one time and place where they can expect to convene with the industry’s leading associations.”

PMMI’s Vice President of Trade Shows, Laura Thompson, echoes his statement.

“Year in and year out, the Partner Programs at the PACK EXPO portfolio of trade shows provide access to leading industry associations from all segments of the packaging industry in one location,” she says. “The Partner Pavilion at PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO is no exception as the amount of industry knowledge and expertise is unmatched at other industry events. It serves as one of the many important resources available to attendees and exhibitors participating in the show.”

Registration, which includes access to both PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO, is $30 through Aug. 30 after which the price increases to $100. For more information and to register online, visit packexpolasvegas.com and hcpelasvegas.com.

For more information about IoPP visit iopp.org.



