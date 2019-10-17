Is 2019 (Finally) The Time to Purchase a New ERP for Manufacturing?

33% of manufacturers haven’t decided whether they intend to purchase an ERP in the next 2 years. However, many small manufacturers are making do with something less than a full ERP solution, and even more mid-size to larger enterprises are being crippled by old solutions based on outdated technology

Download the report to see why more and more manufacturers are turning to cloud ERP to increase efficiency, lower total cost of ownership, improve functionality and support business changes.

Modern ERP solutions are more flexible, more technology-enabled, provide more features and functions, are easier to install, easier to implement and easier to use than ERP solutions of the past.

In this report, you will learn about:

Reasons why manufacturers are replacing their current ERP.

Different ERP deployment options and the benefits of SaaS.

Recommendations for a successful implementation.

View or download



