MMH    Topics     Technology    White Papers    ERP

Is 2019 (Finally) The Time to Purchase a New ERP for Manufacturing?

Download the report to see why more and more manufacturers are turning to cloud ERP to increase efficiency, lower total cost of ownership, improve functionality and support business changes.

By

33% of manufacturers haven’t decided whether they intend to purchase an ERP in the next 2 years. However, many small manufacturers are making do with something less than a full ERP solution, and even more mid-size to larger enterprises are being crippled by old solutions based on outdated technology

Download the report to see why more and more manufacturers are turning to cloud ERP to increase efficiency, lower total cost of ownership, improve functionality and support business changes.

Modern ERP solutions are more flexible, more technology-enabled, provide more features and functions, are easier to install, easier to implement and easier to use than ERP solutions of the past.

In this report, you will learn about:

  • Reasons why manufacturers are replacing their current ERP.
  • Different ERP deployment options and the benefits of SaaS.
  • Recommendations for a successful implementation.
View or download

Article Topics

Resources
White Papers
Technology
Software
ERP
NetSuite
Oracle
   All topics

ERP News & Resources

Case Study: Hormann’s New WMS Project with Guardrails for Success
Rapid WMS rollout fits functional needs
VAI partners with Mountain Leverage to offer voice-enabled workflow solutions to distributors
Tecsys’ Distribution ERP Software serves as A.M.G. Medical’s digital nerve center
EasyPost and ADS Solutions partner on shipping APIs
ERP integrator VistaVu acquires ResolvIT to expand mid-market capabilities
New report from Ultra Consultants provides guidance on ERP for distributors
More ERP

Latest in Materials Handling

Berkshire Grey enters merger agreement with SoftBank Group for go-private transaction
VDC Research seeks respondents for study into digital transformation of ports and terminals
AIM welcomes 2023 Industry Group chairs
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
ProMat 2023 Insights:  Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
Future-ready your workforce on The Rebound Podcast.
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
Dealing with labor scarcity and overwhelming productivity demands? Robots may be your ideal solution.
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
More resources
 

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources