Is it time to modernize supply chain design? Listen to The Rebound

Listen in as MIT’s Milena Janjevic explains why the time is right for a new take on supply chain design processes and technology. ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi and SCMR’s Editorial Director Bob Trebilcock are hosts.



Most of us aren’t driving twenty-year-old cars, watching cathode ray TVs or listening to 8 track tapes. Technology moves forward and we all adapt to the times. Yet the tools most organizations use to design and optimize their supply chains were developed 20 years ago to meet 20-year-old needs and challenges. Yet, we all know it’s a whole new world in supply chain optimization.

That’s why its time to modernize supply chain design processes and tools. That’s the work Milena Janjevic and her colleagues are doing at MIT’s Megacity Logistics Lab. On this episode of The Rebound, Janjevic discusses the state of supply chain design, and where we’re going from here with hosts Abe Eshkenazi and Bob Trebilcock.

