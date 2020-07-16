Is it time to modernize supply chain design? Listen to The Rebound

MMH    Topics     Blogs

MIT's Milena Janjevic discusses why it's time to move beyond 20-year-old optimization tools

Listen in as MIT’s Milena Janjevic explains why the time is right for a new take on supply chain design processes and technology. ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi and SCMR’s Editorial Director Bob Trebilcock are hosts.

Most of us aren’t driving twenty-year-old cars, watching cathode ray TVs or listening to 8 track tapes. Technology moves forward and we all adapt to the times. Yet the tools most organizations use to design and optimize their supply chains were developed 20 years ago to meet 20-year-old needs and challenges. Yet, we all know it’s a whole new world in supply chain optimization.

That’s why its time to modernize supply chain design processes and tools. That’s the work Milena Janjevic and her colleagues are doing at MIT’s Megacity Logistics Lab. On this episode of The Rebound, Janjevic discusses the state of supply chain design, and where we’re going from here with hosts Abe Eshkenazi and Bob Trebilcock.

Be sure to listen wherever you get your podcasts.


About the Author

Bob Trebilcock's avatar
Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
