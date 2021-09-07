ISCEA Education and Certification Programs are now available on edX

The ISCEA and edX partnership is designed to expand Supply Chain Programs and Certifications offered via the edX learning platform. ISCEA will begin offering CSCA (Certified Supply Chain Analyst) Professional Certificate Program effective immediately and over time will be adding other ISCEA programs. The CSSCP (Certified Sustainable Supply Chain Professional) Program will be available on the platform within the year. The programs will allow edX learners to take the courses, self-paced, and become ISCEA certified following the successful completion of all courses required for each program. The strategic partnership between ISCEA and edX complements modern interest in online learning environments, supply chain expertise, and professional certification. Together, ISCEA and edX will continue to provide a learning environment accessible to many learners around the globe.

“We are delighted to enter into a strategic partnership with edX to offer ISCEA Education and Certification Programs on one of the most recognized online learning platforms. For the past 10+ years ISCEA has offered select programs online to ISCEA Members and Customers with the support of ISCEA Affiliates in over 80 countries. Now, in addition to the offerings by ISCEA Global Affiliates, we will be able to utilize the edX learning platform to bring ISCEA Programs to millions of current and future edX Learners,” states Lalith DeSilva, CEO of ISCEA.

﻿“We are thrilled to welcome ISCEA, the leading organization in supply chain education and certification, to the global community of edX partners,” said edX CEO and Founder Anant Agarwal. “At edX, we’re committed to providing relevant, high quality and accessible education for our 40+ million learners, empowering them to unlock their full potential. ISCEA shares in that mission, and I’m thrilled to expand our in-demand supply chain offerings through their partnership.”

About ISCEA CSCA (Certified Supply Chain Analyst):

The CSCA program is designed to provide you the opportunity to demonstrate your mastery of the body of knowledge relating to the basics of the supply chain. Foundational topics, theories, decision aids, strategies, etc. will be presented in a clear and concise manner. Specifically, some of the topics presented are Sourcing, the role of inventory in the supply chain, MRP, and Transportation. Beyond these specific supply chain topics, related issues such as Team dynamics, Sustainability, Lean and continuous improvement tools, will be presented. http://www.iscea.org/csca

About ISCEA CSSCP (Certified Sustainable Supply Chain Analyst):

The CSSCP Program provides a comprehensive sustainable supply chain education that integrates sustainability into all chapters of the program. The CSSCP “Certified Sustainable Supply Chain Professional” certificate distinguishes professionals that understand how to maximize success of supply chain in a way that protects the future of the planet and is sustainable in nature without sacrificing supply chain efficiency. The CSSCP program also supports some of the UN SDGs and can be used to educate those who are interested in pledging to the SDG Ambition Goals. http://www.iscea.org/csscp



