ISDI presents Steel Drums 101 webinar for OSHA Safe + Sound Week

Today, the Industrial Steel Drum Institute (ISDI) announced its participation in The United States Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Safe + Sound Week. Chris Lind, formerly of Mauser USA LLC, will deliver the live virtual webinar, titled “Steel Drums 101: Components of Steel Drums and Vital Safety Standards” on behalf of ISDI on August 13, 2020, at 3 pm ET.

This webinar will detail critical information participants should consider when using or personally handling steel drums. Specifically, participants will:

—Learn about the unique components of steel drums, including the difference between open-head and tight-head drums.

—Understand the capabilities and safety advantages of steel drums equipped with fusible plugs.

—Gain knowledge about typical transportation and storage practices of steel drums.

—Obtain an introduction to NFPA Code 30 compliance for combustible liquids.

—Learn to interpret the UN marking located on the side and bottom of every hazmat authorized steel drum and the performance standards behind them.

—Receive an introduction to proper load securement to avoid catastrophic injury when opening transport containers.

—Learn how to distinguish between new drums and remanufactured drums

Following the webinar, Chris Lind will participate in a live Q&A session to answer or clarify any topic covered during the webinar.

Safe + Sound Week is a nationwide event held each August that recognizes the successes of workplace health and safety programs and offers information and ideas on how to keep America’s workers safe. Successful safety and health programs can proactively identify and manage workplace hazards before they cause injury or illness, improving sustainability and the bottom line. Participating in Safe + Sound Week can help get your program started, energize an existing one, or provide a chance to recognize your safety successes.



