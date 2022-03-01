MMH    Topics     Equipment    Manufacturing

ISM reports strong February manufacturing output

By

Manufacturing output in February turned in another solid performance, according to the most recent edition of the Manufacturing Report on Business, which was issued today by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM).

The report’s key metrics, the PMI, came in at 58.6 (a reading of 50 or higher indicates growth), posting a 1.0% gain over January, marking the 21st consecutive month of growth, at a faster rate, as well as the 21st consecutive month of overall economic growth.

February’s PMI reading is 1.7 below the 60.3 average over the last 12 months, with March 2021’s 63.7 marking the high for that period and January 2022’s 57.6 marking the low for that period.

ISM reported that 16 manufacturing industries sectors saw gains in February, including: Apparel, Leather & Allied Products; Textile Mills; Paper Products; Transportation Equipment; Machinery; Miscellaneous Manufacturing; Primary Metals; Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components; Computer & Electronic Products; Furniture & Related Products; Plastics & Rubber Products; Fabricated Metal Products; Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; Nonmetallic Mineral Products; Chemical Products; and Petroleum & Coal Products. The only industry seeing a sequential decline was Wood Products.

The manufacturing report’s key metrics were mixed in February 2022.

New orders, which are commonly referred to as the engine that drives manufacturing, saw a 3.8% increase, to 61.7, growing, at a faster rate, for the 21st consecutive month, with each of the largest manufacturing sectors— Transportation Equipment; Computer & Electronic Products; Petroleum & Coal Products; Chemical Products; Machinery; and Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products—all seeing gains. And 13 of the 18 manufacturing sectors saw gains. February was the 17th month over the last 20, in which new orders topped the 60 reading.

Production—at 58.5—eked out a 0.7% gain, growing, at a faster rate, for the 21st consecutive month, with five of the six largest manufacturing sectors and ten of the 16 sectors growing. The report’s panelists cited Omicron-related labor and material shortages as drivers for difficulties in executing manufacturing plans in January and February.

Employment—at 52.9—slipped 1.6%, while still growing, at a slower rate, for the sixth consecutive month, with three of the six largest manufacturing sectors growing, as well as 10 other sectors growing. The report noted that panelists’ companies are still struggling to meet labor management plans, coupled with signs of slowing progress compared to previous months.

Other notable metrics included:

  • Supplier deliveries—at 66.1 (a reading above 50 indicates contraction)—slowed, at a faster rate, for the 72nd consecutive month, with the reading continuing reflect suppliers’ difficulties in meeting demand from panelists’ companies;
  • Backlog of orders—at 65.0—increased 8.6%, growing, at a faster rate, for the 20th consecutive month, marking the largest positive change since a 10.8% gain in January 2011;
  • Inventories—at 53.6—increased 0.4%, growing, at a faster rate, for the seventh consecutive month, and customer inventories—at 31.8—fell 1.1, trending too low, at a faster rate, for the 65th consecutive month; and
  • Prices—at 75.6—were off 0.5%, increasing, at a slower rate, for the 21st consecutive month

Comments from ISM member panelists in the report showed some positive signs, while various global supply chain issues and challenges remain largely intact.

“Demand for transportation equipment remains strong,” said a Transportation Equipment respondent. “Supply of transportation services continues to be a major issue for the supply chain.”

And a Textile Mills respondent said his company is are expecting a year of strong demand, higher prices and continued supply chain challenges.

Tim Fiore, Chair of the ISM’s Manufacturing Business Survey Committee, said in an interview that manufacturing demand was really good in February, following concerns in January relating to a weakening on the new orders side, coupled with a fairly substantial decline in January’s backlog of orders, with things returning to more normal levels in February.

“I was concerned we were seeing a trend of declining demand, but I did think it would come back,” he said. “That was reflected in the new orders level, a strong new export orders reading (up 3.4% to 57.1), customer inventories easing back towards 30, and most importantly, the strongest backlog of orders number since 2011. Demand was super solid.”

On the inputs side, Fiore said he thought the supplier deliveries number had the potential to go higher but was pleased it did not, indicating it went over what he called a small speed bump, continuing on its way to a 62 reading, or, more ideally, closer to 58.

“February was a recovery month, and in March we will see gains,” he said. “The good news here, from an industry standpoint, is that transportation was our number one ‘big six’ industry sector for the first time since 2018. That was followed by machinery, which is capital-intensive, with the lead times on capital and materials are the longest we have seen in a long time.”

Looking at the first quarter on balance, now that it is two-thirds complete, Fiore said that manufacturing is in a better-than-expected spot, given that there was an expectation that things would be pushed back by about a quarter, due to the Omicron variant, but were instead set back by about two months.

“In March, it is kind of clear sailing here,” he said. “Back in December, when Omicron started to surge, we thought it would carry on through March, and it ended up carrying through the end of February. Now we have this Russia-Ukraine situation. It is still way too early to figure all that out, and, by March, we will have more light on that, whether it is sustaining or they come to a truce. I don’t see it being a long-term conflict, to be honest.”


Article Topics

News
Equipment
ISM
Manufacturing
   All topics

Manufacturing News & Resources

MHI honors Raymond and Durham for 100 years in industry
Manufacturing activity heads up in February, getting closer to growth, reports ISM
Women in Manufacturing Association announces 2023 Board of Directors
January PMI declines but remains in close range to estimates, reports ISM
Toyota Material Handling sweeps TMHG Global Skills competition
December manufacturing output decreases, to finish 2022, reports ISM
ISM’s latest semiannual report optimistic on 2023 growth prospects
More Manufacturing

Latest in Materials Handling

Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
ProMat Interview with Jim Lawton: Preparing now for what’s coming next
MHI announces winners of 2023 MHI Innovation and StartUp awards
Get ready for Modex 2024
MHI message: Farewell to ProMat 2023
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Jeff Berman's avatar
Jeff Berman
Jeff Berman is Group News Editor for Logistics Management, Modern Materials Handling, and Supply Chain Management Review and is a contributor to Robotics 24/7. Jeff works and lives in Cape Elizabeth, Maine, where he covers all aspects of the supply chain, logistics, freight transportation, and materials handling sectors on a daily basis.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
Dealing with labor scarcity and overwhelming productivity demands? Robots may be your ideal solution.
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
More resources
 

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources