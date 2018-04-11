ITC highlights customized wire mesh solutions

ITC works with customers face-to-face to fully understand the end-user’s application and how the rack system will be utilized

<p>Tyler Leintz, director of sales with ITC Manufacturing, holds a sample section of 1x4 inch grid pattern wire mesh with inverted channels, a type of wire mesh often used in the food industry because the inverted channels won’t catch loose product.</p>

Tyler Leintz, director of sales with ITC Manufacturing, holds a sample section of 1x4 inch grid pattern wire mesh with inverted channels, a type of wire mesh often used in the food industry because the inverted channels won't catch loose product.

By ·

ITC Manufacturing (Booth B3269), a manufacturer of wire mesh products for the material handling industry, highlighted its custom solutions for racking manufacturers and end-users at a booth visit.

“ITC’s core principle is to deliver exactly what is needed to solve a problem in the warehouse environment.  We work with our customers face-to-face to fully understand the end-user’s application and how the rack system will be utilized,” said Tyler Leintz, director of sales at ITC Manufacturing.  “From there, ITC’s team of designers engineer a solution based on the application and overall needs of the customer to deliver a solution that solves a problem and enables the end-user to maximize their investment.”

Applications that often call for a custom approach include heavy line loads or point loads, said Leintz, where some reinforcing is needed. ITC’s technical staff will use special load table calculations and knowledge, and may field test a solution, to ensure it will withstand the load it needs to support and provide longevity for the application, he added.

Modex 2018 is scheduled to be held April 9-12 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.

About the Author

Roberto Michel
Roberto Michel, an editor at large for Modern Materials Handling (MMH), has covered manufacturing and supply chain management trends since 1986, mainly as a former staff editor and former contributor at Manufacturing Business Technology. He has been a contributor to MMH since 2004. He has worked on numerous show dailies, including at ProMat, the North American Material Handling Logistics show, and National Manufacturing Week. He can be reached at [email protected]

