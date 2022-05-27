It’s good to be a CSCO on The Rebound Podcast

Listen in as ON Partners’ Kevin Burns discusses why supply chain leaders have never been more in demand than they are today. Abe Eshkenazi and Bob Trebilcock host this episode of The Rebound.

According to Kevin Burns, a partner with ON Partners, there’s never been a better time to be a supply chain leader. Companies large and small are recruiting and paying aggressively to get the talent they need to meet today’s challenges and take their supply chains into the future.

On this episode of the Rebound, Abe Eshkenazi and Bob Trebilcock host Burns, who lays out the recruiting landscape as well as the skills he believes will be required of tomorrow’s leaders.

And, be sure to watch for our next episode, where Bob and Abe will discuss the results of ASCM's 2022 Supply Chain Salary and Career Report.




