It’s not too late to register for the NextGen Supply Chain Conference

Have you registered for next week’s NextGen Supply Chain Conference, SCMR’s virtual event that puts technology on display for senior leaders? It kicks off next Tuesday, November 2. If not, there’s still time to register here. And, you can review the agenda here.

There’s a saying that COVID accelerated changes that were already going on in the supply chain my months rather than years.

That is especially true of the launch of digital transformation initiatives and the adoption of NextGen technologies, such as robotics, AI, Machine Learning and predictive analytics. It has also kick started interested in autonomous vehicles and drones. The term I hear over and over when I talk to supply chain managers is the imperative to innovate. Indeed, chief innovation officer or VP of innovation is clearly a thing.

The third annual NextGen Supply Chain Conference is the place to be if you’re launching your own digital transformation, or exploring the technologies that will transform the supply chain in the future. And, it’s virtual – no travel involved.

This year’s event will feature presentations from senior supply chain leaders from Gap Inc., Pandora, Nordstrom, DHL,  DSV and Cardinal Health; as well as panel discussion on what’s next for supply chain software and robotics. Our annual Supply Chain Awards will recognize achievements in innovation with presentations on digital transformation (J&J), robotics (Boots.com), data analytics (Zebra Technologies) and AI (GM). We’ll also have a special fireside chat with Shekar Natarajan, chief supply chain officer for American Eagle Outfitters, whose team is receiving our first Visionary Award.

Finally, hear about what’s next for autonomous vehicles and drones from Waymo Via, DSV Global Transport & Logistics and TELEGRID Technologies.

We hope to see you there.


Bob Trebilcock's avatar
Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
