It’s time to future-proof your supply chain on The Rebound Podcast

Listen in as Abe Eshkenazi and Bob Trebilcock talk to David Glick, Tom Raftery and Rick Watson about the most important trends shaping the future of supply chain management, from technology to sustainability to talent. You won’t want to miss this episode of The Rebound, recorded live at this year’s ASCM Connect.

Sure, we’re all still dealing with supply chain disruptions. But, the best organizations are looking beyond the present to the future and asking: What are the steps we need to take to build resiliency, agility and a customer focus into their processes? Is it technology? Is it talent? And, how will the focus on sustainability and diversity shape our organizations going forward?

Those are among the questions ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi and SCMR’s Bob Trebilcock discussed with David Glick, chief technology officer at Flexe, supply chain futurist and innovation evangelist Tom Raftery and Rick Watson, an e-commerce influencer and found and CEO of RMW Commerce Consulting. You won’t want to miss this special episode of The Rebound, recorded live in Chicago at this year’s ASCM Connect.

Be sure to listen wherever you get your podcasts.




