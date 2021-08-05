MMH    Topics     Mergers & Acquisitions

Ivanti acquires industrial IoT platform from partner

Move positioned as allowing Ivanti Wavelink customers to transform their warehousing, logistics, manufacturing, and retail environments through innovative IIoT applications

Ivanti Wavelink, the supply chain business unit of Ivanti, recently announced it has acquired an industrial internet of things (IIoT) platform owned by the WIIO Group, one of Ivanti Wavelink’s technology and channel partners based in Paris, France.

This platform acquisition will enable customers to get a 360 degree view of their IIoT equipment, proactively identify and remediate issues, and build scalable applications that drive operational efficiency, Ivanti asserts. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Ivanti Wavelink is acquiring the technology to further enable and secure the supply chain of the future, the company explained. Supply chains have been constantly evolving. Today, modern warehouses and DCs feature state-of-the-art smart devices, including smart conveyors, sensors, cameras, robots and cobots. The interconnections between all these devices and technologies can be complex, expensive, and sometimes risky. Through this acquisition, Ivanti Wavelink customers will be able to easily cross-connect applications with new systems, with low technical gap, and rapidly automate their IIoT hardware and warehouse processes to optimize workflow operations.

Customers across industrial verticals, including transportation and logistics, manufacturing, oil and gas, healthcare, and retail, will benefit from real-time intelligence into the health of their equipment, enabling them to proactively detect and auto-remediate vulnerabilities, the company added.

“There is growing demand by enterprises across all verticals to ensure that their supply chain operations are at peak efficiency,” said Brandon Black, vice president and general manager of Ivanti Wavelink. “We look forward to integrating our technologies and helping our customers further automate and secure their supply chain operations, while improving end user experiences and enhancing productivity. It’s an exciting time to be entering the IIoT market, and this acquisition allows us to become leaders in the IIoT business and transform our customers’ businesses.”

“To support our growth and digital transformation, we turned to the innovative, scalable, simple and efficient IIoT solution,” said Mathieu Barthet, Chief Transformation Officer at General Logistics Systems (GLS) France. “The improved traceability of parcel shipments, combined with simplified use of information collected, has ensured greater efficiency in our operational decision-making. I’m confident that the combination of the IIoT platform and Ivanti Neurons will continue to meet the challenges and strategic ambitions of GLS France, and help us increase the quality of our nationwide transportation operations.”


