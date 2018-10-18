iWarehouse wins 2018 MHEFI Exceptional Contribution Award

MMH Staff

October 18, 2018

iWAREHOUSE, a comprehensive fleet management and optimization system from The Raymond Corporation, was selected as the winner for the 2018 MHEFI Exceptional Contribution Award. iWAREHOUSE was recognized at the MHI Annual Conference Awards dinner on Tuesday, October 16.

The Material Handling Education Foundation Inc. (MHEFI) Exceptional Contribution Award is given to individuals, corporations, organizations or products that have contributed to the industry in an extraordinary way. iWAREHOUSE was chosen as this year’s award winner for the integral role it serves in helping facilities work toward maximum efficiency and productivity. Insights provided by iWAREHOUSE have led to more operator accountability, reduced fleet and product damage, and improved risk management for a more secure and productive warehouse environment.

“iWAREHOUSE was created out of the need for businesses to have data-driven insights to help streamline processes and make operations more effective and productive,” said Jim O’Brien, vice president of telematics and leasing, Raymond. “The scalability and customization provide our customers with a complete telematics solutions that can meet their unique warehouse needs — now, and in the future.”

iWAREHOUSE is the first in the industry to feature a 7-inch multifunction color display with touch-screen functionality and an intuitive interface that communicates directly with a truck’s computer to provide standard vehicle information. It also integrates with optional vehicle systems, allowing for a single, shared display. The single display eliminates the need for multiple screens in the compartment enhancing the operator’s overall experience.