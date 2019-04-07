JBT announces collaboration with Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

JBT Corporation, a global technology provider, recently announced that it is bringing a new dual-mode AGV to the market in cooperation with Hyster-Yale Materials Handling. In collaborating with Hyster-Yale on a dual-mode, double-deep pantograph reach truck, JBT once again demonstrates its automated guided vehicle prowess and its commitment to delivering automation to customers around the world. The dual-mode truck signals a direct response from JBT to trends in warehousing, where automation is increasingly needed.

JBT powers Hyster-Yale’s Dual-Mode robotic reach truck by providing sensors and 3D cameras for precision, on-board navigation for automated performance, and fleet management software for optimized efficiency. The truck operates in both automatic and manual modes and can reach up as high as 30 feet into double-deep storage, features that make it an ideal fit for distribution centers and other warehouses. The first dual-mode AGV of its kind, the robotic reach truck will help companies address challenges presented by shrinking labor pools and e-commerce-driven inventory growth. In fact, JBT pursued the development of this product to enable specific customers to solve such business threats. Over 30 of these units have already been implemented at customer sites and are receiving positive feedback.

“This collaboration with Hyster-Yale leverages the best of both sides of the relationship,” explains Barry Douglas, Vice President and General Manager of JBT Automated Systems. “JBT provides the hardware that makes automation possible as well as fleet management software and systems-integration expertise. Meanwhile, Hyster-Yale mass produces the vehicles and provides its renowned local service and support. Each partner plays to its strengths. In doing so, JBT believes that, collectively, we can more efficiently quench the thirst for automation in the marketplace and better support it. Perhaps most importantly, we can also help our customers

solve their business challenges.”

He continues, “We have been able to effectively leverage the experience we have gained in our years of supplying AGVs to provide more affordable vehicles to the market. We think that our ability to apply this experience to dual-mode solutions will help elevate the potential of automation across the world. The Hyster-Yale pantograph double-deep reach truck is the first step in delivering these products to the market. It will undoubtedly have a positive impact on growth industries, like e-commerce and warehousing.”



