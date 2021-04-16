JBT unveils its Warehouse Freezer AGV

This week at ProMatDX, JBT is exhibiting its Warehouse Freezer AGV, which can operate in an array of temperatures, from -10ºF to 110ºF.

Offering operations a lift capacity of 2,500 pounds, the automatic guided vehicle (AGV) features a triple stage hydraulic mast, which has an integrated side shift and tilt. In addition, it provides a variety of lift heights—from 357 inches (or less) to the top of its forks, to 422 inches.

Also offering a minimum aisle width of 11.5 feet, the Warehouse Freezer AGV is able to travel bidirectionally at up to 5.9 feet per second. Furthermore, it uses a 48 VDC battery and has two lift speeds: 10 inches per second to lower and 11 inches per second to raise.

“The freezer is the ‘last frontier’ for AGVs. As a part of a food machinery company, our market research indicated that nobody was servicing this market,” said Cory Flemings, global sales director at JBT. “So JBT took on this challenge: We produced and fielded an AGV that can live in a freezer, service 10-foot 6-inch aisles and reach storage locations up to 422 inches.”

He added, “How many employees want to work in freezing temperatures all day? Now AGVs can manage the work 24/7.”



